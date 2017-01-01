Employers should help mothers

No child can get the same attention or love as a mother can give, but what happens if a mother is working and giving up a career has financial implications (‘Speak your mind: Motherhood and career’, Gulf News, December 23)? Mortgages, personal loans, other household expenses – the list is endless. Plus, providing the best for your baby is not inexpensive either. Well, I believe that’s when your employer can step in and make things easier for a new working mother.

My baby was five months old when I went back to working within the IT industry as a manager. It was all made possible because my employer was wise enough to provide a wonderful facility called ‘Baby’s Day Out’, which was a room dedicated to a baby, mother and the caretaker. It had facilities like a fridge, microwave, toys, beds and low chair/stools where you could take your baby, along with a maid and they could spend a day there. It also housed a few computers, which if allowed by her seniors, the mother could work from. I made full use of it by feeding, spending time, keeping an eye on the maid and doing projects at work all at the same time. My son practically grew up there until he was two years old. Such a facility cannot only help working mothers, but also develop the child’s social abilities. It’s also beneficial to the organisation since they do not lose an experienced resource and also avoid recruitment and talent acquisition costs. I would urge all employers to think on similar lines and provide innovative solutions so that you don’t lose precious talent to motherhood!

From Ms Madhavi Ochani

UAE

A mother’s role

If a child’s upbringing is not with proper loving and caring, by teaching him all good values, surely he can’t be a good citizen or a good person once he grows up. When a child is being brought up by someone other than his own parent, of course he faces a lack of love and care. Whatever people say to oppose these points, I can’t agree with them and I would never compromise my child’s life for my career. I am a well-educated mother of three and I prefer to be with my children at least until they start school. People go for work to make money only, no one is simply going to work for its fame or pleasure! So, clearly, I could say money is nothing before the wellbeing of our children. We cannot gain anything by leaving our children to grow somehow on their own! A mother’s role is too important in a child’s life, she can’t deny or avoid that.

From Ms Haseena Raffi

UAE

Facebook comment

Many variants

There is no answer to this. It’s a relative question because it varies from one to the other depending upon one’s priorities, choices, nature of job, family and husband’s support.

From Ms Saumya Mishra

UAE

Facebook comment

A team effort

A child is a gift from God and should be appreciated. In everything we do time management is very important though it’s really hard. Husbands should make his share in raising a family to at least lessen the burden of the wife in such a way she can continue her career.

From Ms Noel Pauig

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

Beautiful creations

This city will never stop surprising citizens and guests of the country with these amazing creations (‘Facebook live: Water and fireworks at Dubai Festival City to inaugurate Dubai Shopping Festival’, Gulf News, December 27)!

From Mr Jose Nino Palangan

UAE

Facebook comment

Best wishes!

That’s nice to know. Congratulations to all concerned, our good wishes for the success of the Dubai Shopping Festival. God Bless Dubai, God Bless the UAE!

From Mr Ilangovan Selwin

Dubai

Facebook comment

How does this happen?

You run over someone once and it’s an accident, but twice is not just confusion (‘Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him’, Gulf News, December 27). How did he get the energy to reverse if he had run him over once? This is the first time I have heard someone being run over twice unintentionally! Just the impact caused when you knock over something, even if you are in a shocked state, is once and you either come to a halt or continue driving ahead – not backwards! How is this possible? May he rest in peace and my condolences to the family.

From Ms Cassandra Sandra

UAE

Facebook comment

Being prepared

As a motorist, he should expected the unexpected. If everyone took more care, especially on busy streets, there would be a lot less tragedies. The child might have had a chance if the incompetent driver didn’t drive over him again!

From Mr Darragh Butler

UAE

Facebook comment

Children on busy streets

It’s sad, but it’s negligence of the parents. Don’t let your children ride cycle on busy streets.

From Ms Bella Luffy Annak Kram

UAE

Facebook comment

Inattentive driver

Please don’t blame the parents. I know them personally. The driver was not attentive when the child was crossing the zebra crossing. It could have happened to an adult as well.

From Mr Mohammad Saqib

Dubai

Facebook comment

Parent’s responsibility

I know it’s hard for the boys parents. I don’t know if the child was alone or was accompanied by an adult at the time, but what people are trying to say is that a six-year-old is not supposed to ride alone on streets, especially with ill-experienced drivers like these around. A lot of children in my area do the same and we are extremely cautious, but still there are times we are in a hurry or get distracted by the children in our car. If suddenly a child comes on the road, who do I blame then? Our children are our responsibility. I’m sorry if I hurt the parents’ feelings, but I am talking on a general basis. May God give them patience in this hard time.

From Ms Mahnaaz Shaikh

UAE

Facebook comment

Not the place

There should be some classes for parents about good parenting. I would never allow my child to cycle on roads or markets. There are proper places for that, specifically public parks.

From Mr Saeed Ali

Dubai

Facebook comment

Assessing the dangers

Parents should pay a great deal of attention when their child is playing outdoors, especially those of a young age as they are unable to assess how dangerous and risky the roads might be.

From Mr Joe Alex

UAE

Facebook comment

Stop and think!

In Mr Viren Narkar’s comments, he has completely confused black money with the money pouring into the banks since demonetisation was implemented (‘Readers views: Stop making excuses and help India’, Gulf News, December 25). That money belongs to the honest, desperate Indians who rushed to deposit their notes before the December 31 deadline.

These crackdowns being made by the income tax department could have been made as easily without pulling out 86 per cent of the currency.

I’m surprised that Narkar supports the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party and cannot fathom Arvind Kejriwal’s simple reckoning. This massive painful exercise was taken for the sole purpose of plugging the banks, to exonerate the excesses of the prime minister’s corporate cronies.

From Ms Sehba Masood Khan

Dubai

Evolving at the consulate

Imagine my surprise when I dialed the direct telephone number of Pakistan’s Consul General (CG) in Dubai and the acting CG himself answered the telephone! My appointment with the CG was arranged in less than a minute and when I showed up at the CG’s office at the appointed time two days later I was delighted to find the acting CG and the staff standing by the main entrance of the CG’s office welcoming everyone and attending to their concerns and resolving their issues. My request was processed quickly and efficiently.

I wish to congratulate the entire leadership of the CG’s office who have quietly initiated this transformational attitude towards their community and all others who visit the consulate. Later in my meeting, the CG told me that they will continue this practice of personally attending to visitors’ complaints and concerns every Wednesday for an hour. However, an hour a week is not enough to deal with the massive number of people who visit this office on a daily basis. My recommendation is that perhaps this practice should be expanded proportionally to the needs and numbers of visitors.

To me, as an academic, this change indicates a conceptual evolution in the behaviour of state functionaries and state public policy.

Once again, I wish to congratulate the leadership and staff of the CG’s office for enacting this revolutionary change. It’s small, but important. Keep it up and God bless you all.

From Dr Haider Mehdi

Sharjah

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.