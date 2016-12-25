Dubai Ruler made this city a happy place

Of course Dubai is making all residents happy, safe and secure (‘Dubai residents are a happy lot’, Gulf News, December 20). The Gulf News report said that residents rated their happiness at 8.2 out of 10 - they are enjoying life in Dubai. I give all the praises to His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Blessed to be here

Dubai is the best for living safe. I would like to say it’s much better than my homeland because here I can’t find any serious safety concerns that are against humanity. We are blessed to be here.

Doesn’t solve anything

You can’t solve the problems in Aleppo, Syria just by killing an innocent human (‘Russian ambassador to Turkey shot dead in Ankara’, Gulf News, December 20). This is not what Islam taught us. My condolences to the family of the ambassador and to Russia.

A cowardly act

I am a Muslim and he doesn’t represent me. This has nothing to do with Aleppo or revenge. It’s a cowardly act. May God guide us to the correct path.

Horrible and selfish

Now people will again blame Muslims for this shooting. A lot of innocent Muslims may die because of this reckless act from one person. How much more will we have to put up with?

Unpopular alliance?

This attack is all about being against recent relationships with Turkey and Russia. The next day, the defence minister of Turkey was set to go to Moscow, Russia. Whenever Turkey and Russia get closer, something happens.

Support patriotism

The issue is very simple, it’s not the Indian government, but the Supreme Court who has asked to play the national anthem before every movie in cinema halls (‘Kerala police face flak from CPM leaders over arrest of social activist’, Gulf News, December 21). So what’s the issue? Why does Kamal Chavara have an issue in playing the anthem? After all, it takes less than a minute. As the Indian state of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says, if Kamal is patriotic why does he find it offensive to play the national anthem? Moreover, he holds a responsible position, so it is also his duty to ensure that people understand and follow the rule.

In the capacity of a Marxist party leader, Vijayan may support Chavara, but it is unfortunate that he supports a person who does not want to play the national anthem.

Can’t force nationalism

The recent row over playing the national anthem before screening films in theatres in Kerala during the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is unfortunate (‘Anthem row Kamal gets Vijayan’s support’, Gulf News, December19). During our childhood days we have had school assemblies where we sing the national anthem. This was for practice and over the years we do have respect for it. During India’s independence struggle, thousands of people participated in the freedom struggle and fought without any force from anyone. Patriotism and nationalism combined, thousands of people gave up their lives to attain freedom.

At present, it seems patriotism is hijacked by some political parties and this is not the right attitude. The Supreme Court has given directives to stand when the national anthem is played and this should be followed not by force. One can’t understand why the Supreme Court has singled out cinema halls. Are cinema halls a place to demonstrate patriotism? Nationalism and patriotism is an emotion that should come from one’s heart, but not through force. It is true that every nation and people are connected by certain symbols like the national flag and the national anthem, and it should be a source of pride for each individual and unite them.

Kerala is well known for its religious tolerance and secular values and here people live in peace and harmony. Let this not be disturbed.

Unfair treatment!

I still fail to understand why the decision for India’s demonetisation was taken in such haste when there was no proper preparation. I have around 21,000 rupees (Dh1140) in cash in 500 and 1,000 rupee notes with me, which I usually keep. Each year a few thousand remain in cash since when we take trips and need cash to book taxis and pay for food, which can be costly for a whole family. I have been enquiring in the exchanges and I’ve gotten no direction so far on how to deposit the money.

This is our hard earned money. How can such a careless decision be pushed without considering who will suffer? I have approached several people going to India to carry my money with my authorisation letter to deposit, but nobody is willing to take it or they already have some amount with them.

Even my close relatives did not take the money. There may be a few thousand in cash in my locked cupboards back home in India and the key is with us. Does the government want us to spend money for a plane ride just to deposit our cash in the bank?

What the Indian government is doing to us is completely unfair.

Stopping bed space renting

Gulf News has published a wonderful article on making tenants legally binding on fire safety in the building (‘New law to legally bind tenants in UAE for fire safety’, Gulf News, December 19). This is very good, but it’s not completely practical, based on my own experience. I live in a building on Shaikh Zayed Road, very close to the Business Bay Metro Station. During my stay in the last few years as a tenant, it has been observed that many apartments are being rented to sharing bachelors on a bed space basis. In spite of numerous complaints to the building management, the menace has been increasing and the building is full of youngsters. Who knows who is a proper tenant?

Already there has been a fire incident on the top floor in the gym of the building, but no lesson was learnt from this incident. These codes look good to read in Gulf News, but the application of the laws won’t be practical. If no timely and appropriate action is taken, a fire disaster or hygienic risk could take place and who would be blamed?

Does treatment work?

There are a lot of inconsistent reports on depression, particularly relating to treatment (‘Some upbeat news about depression’, Gulf News, December 20). It is tough to know which are genuine and which are false. What we can say for sure is that existing treatment methods do not work well enough or else the rates of depression would be decreasing – not getting worse. It’s a shame that more natural solutions for depression don’t get the coverage they deserve. Teaching natural techniques that everyone can do could help a lot of people.

Let others live in peace

Donald Trump should stay as president-elect regardless of whether he registers Muslims or not (‘Electoral College confirms Trump election win’, Gulf News, December 20). Just don’t invade their countries, steal resources, torture and kill people. Let others continue to live in peace.

Consumed by hatred

The trouble is that some people have such narrow minds. Trump’s election results constitute the rights and feelings of many Americans for various factors. They are worried about Muslims. I am a Muslim and I don’t approve of Trump, mostly because I have no confidence in him as a leader. Also for his rhetoric, his anti-Muslim and irrational demeaning thought process about women and also about immigrants. He is just so consumed by his own ignorance and hatred.

