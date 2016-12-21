Don’t expect much from online friendships

While I agree to some of the observations shared by readers in the debate, my experience is that virtual friendships are mostly unreliable (‘Focus: Online-only friendships’, Gulf News, December 16). They are just momentary relations for sharing thoughts. In reality, it’s an easy way to get connected with rest of the world. As long as there is no commitment in it, such friendships will continue. If not, they will have an adverse impact, especially for those who expect something from such contacts.

In the recent past, I requested one of my ‘virtual friends’ some help that I thought, by knowing him for some time, he could do. Though he is not too far in distance and for sure can assist on my request, instead he posted a message on his timeline advising his online friends not to ask for any kind of favours. Initially it was a shock for me and later I realised that he unfriended me from his contact list. There was a genuine reason for my request and with the rapport I had with him, it prompted me to seek his assistance, but I regret that I did that now.

Another online friend emotionally and intentionally avoided me by telling me a lie. Fortunately, he is still in my friends contacts. In another instance, a person I thought was a gentleman misunderstood my comments and responded in bad language that I never expected. I’m still surprised by that.

I’ve learnt from all these incidents that online contacts and friendships cannot be accurately judged. At times, it’s difficult to know people from their profile. The authenticity of virtual relationships is far from expectations.

From Mr Ramachandran Nair

Muscat, Oman

Better planned apartments

This new trend in apartment demands was bound to happen, for sure (‘Small is the new big in Dubai’s property market’, Gulf News, December 19)! The idea is to make properties available to the buyers at a reasonable cost - a cost that is affordable considering the rising cost of living in the UAE. Smaller units always save space for builders and save costs for the buyers. I was surprised to see most of the projects earlier were using unnecessary amounts of space per unit. For example, more than 1,000 square feet (93 square metres) for a one-bedroom apartment that could have been managed between 550 (51 square metres) to 700 square feet (65 square metres. A 1,000 square foot apartment is more than enough to accommodate a two bedroom apartment and it can take a big family, thus reducing the cost of space occupied per person. The modern principle of property building is to optimise the space usage through architectural designing. And, fortunately, some of the builders have realised it now and are coming up with cost effective projects that are optimising space.

From Mr Sudip Dey

Dubai

How will Trump make it worse?

Americans do not live in a genuine democracy (‘Is Trump a threat to democracy?’, Gulf News, December 18). It has been systematically taken away for the past three or so decades! They are spied on, repressed, poisoned, uneducated, brainwashed and bullied by their law enforcement, medical, entertainment, food and chemical industries and by the government already. They have been made poor and ignorant by greedy power hungry psychopathic types and are in a bad way all round. What exactly is Donald Trump going to do to make it any worse?

From Ms Poppe Elis

UAE

Facebook comment

Doing just fine

Are we just supposed to take your word for it, Ms Poppe Elis? Can you honestly say that you are someone who knows anything about the US? We are a democratic republic and we have been doing well for more than 200 years!

From Ms Alice Woolslayer

UAE

Facebook comment

It’s all a show

The Americans are repetitive and they must think that the rest of the world is not as clever as them (‘US offers $25m reward for information leading to Al Baghdadi’, Gulf News, December 18)! They always offer such a big reward, because they know that they’ll never need to pay. They want to show that they’re really hunting him, but I don’t think the US wants to find him. They need reason to be in the Middle East. In reality, it could be enough for a few thousand dollars to convince anyone to report him. The show goes on.

From Mr Carlo Bini

UAE

Facebook comment

Same old games

How many times will the US play the same old school games and how many times will they deceive their tax payers and the world with the same old drama? I believe it’s the fault of the people that give their ears to the drama, but keep sleeping. People should wake up and pull back their support.

From Mr Amir M.

UAE

Facebook comment

Destroy the ideology

And if they found him, then what? Do they really think that the sick Daesh ideology won’t continue when he is found? It’s blind and naive. The US needs to focus on destroying the ideology, not only the person.

From Ms Andrea Sallmann

Dubai

Facebook comment

The days of fountain pens

The article on writing with fountain pens was interesting and took me back to my school days (‘The write stuff’, Gulf News, December 17). In those days, owning a Hero brand fountain pen was a matter of pride and it was carried around, clipped to one’s shirt pocket or on the school tie. I waited impatiently to reach grade five to own a Hero pen and would till then envy my older brother and other seniors who were proud owners of fountain pens. We had strict instructions from school teachers to use ink pens as they would help improve our handwriting and we were banned from using ballpoint pens, which were new in the market.

We also learnt the techniques of maintaining these pens. Weekends we would devote time in washing and cleaning the pen. Filling in new ink in time for the new week. Sometimes if the flow of ink was not smooth it would be due to some clog and we would run a blade through the nib to clear the accumulated dirt and allow a smooth flow of ink. If the nib was not smooth, we would rub it on the mirror and we thought it helped make the nibs smooth. But, when the ballpoints arrived, the fountain pens took the back seat and were soon forgotten. Although they are easier to carry, hassle free and less mess than the fountain pens, I still miss using a fountain pen and would recommend it to the young generations. Fountain pens help in developing good handwriting, whereas a ballpoint pen to an extent decides how we write. It was encouraging to learn that Japanese children prefer writing with fountain pens. I really hope these pens return to our schoolrooms and children are encouraged to use ink pens at least during the initial years of their school as it will help in their handwriting formation.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Staying active

A sedentary lifestyle and being physically inactive poses several health risks (‘Born to be in motion’, Gulf News, December 15). Studies have shown it is vital to remain active for better heart health. A ‘couch-potato’ lifestyle increases anxiety and depression, which in turn affects the heart. Lack of exercise can lead to certain cardiovascular diseases. To improve overall heart health. One should follow a moderate exercise regimen regularly and make a lifestyle change. Positive changes in routine enables one to lead a more content life.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

