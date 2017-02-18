Don’t be afraid to come forward!

I’ve been in this situation and I am so thankful for all the people who supported us before (‘Dubai Police help Asian mother dumped by husband’, Gulf News, February 15). I am thankful for the Dubai Court who assisted us. I was so frustrated reading this news, imagine how many people here in the UAE need help but are afraid to seek help and justice for their rights.

From Ms Shamsi

Dubai

Facebook comment

Helping many women

I am so happy to hear that women and children, who are deserted by husbands and fathers, are being helped out. It’s so important to reach out to their call of distress and help them to be independent in order to look after their children and themselves. It’s a great initiative that will help so many women.

From Ms Fawzia Halim Rahman

London, UK

Facebook comment

Highlighting charity

It was very nice to see a detailed report from Gulf News reporter Binsal Abdul Qadir on the great charity work done by the Pakistani expatriate engineer, Farman Haider (‘Selfless people help me in my work’, Gulf News, February 14). Also, it was good to know from Gulf News that there was a non-profit organisation called Friends of Cancer Patients, which I did not know before. Thanks to Gulf News, keep up the good work.

From Mr Mohammad Aquib H. Khan

Abu Dhabi

Creating a positive impact

Gulf News should take care of what they are publishing. News should bring some positive impact on every individual for those who are reading. It means that news should be a good influence on people and inspire them, an example is news about reading. It brings about a positive impact to the community – even the elderly people also started reading more. Similarly, love, kindness and cooperation should be spread throughout the society, irrespective of cast, religion and nationality. We have to learn to love and spread peace. The media can do that. Gulf News can play a big role in changing society.

From Ms Habeeba Salim

UAE

This is our business

This opinion piece is rife with half-truths and outright lies (‘Husbands deadlier than terrorists in US’, Gulf News, February 15)! As a US citizen, I’m frankly disgusted with the outright slant used in most media formats, pushing an obvious narrative rather than reporting unbiased information. Honestly, it’s not anyone’s business but our own how we govern and protect our nation and its citizens, anymore than it is (not) our business to involve in any other nation’s policies.

From Mr Krae Mattman

Beavercreek, US

Facebook comment

Time to understand

It’s a rare phenomenon to see the 616 pilot whales that were stranded on a New Zealand beach and, unfortunately, many died (‘Fears of exploding whales as New Zealand clears carcasses’, Gulf News, February 15). It’s a sad to see such a large number of whales getting washed ashore. Whales are termed as intelligent creatures. It is said that if once whale enters the shore area, they find it difficult to return back due to the pressure difference and this could be the reason of death.

Whales are termed to be social creatures and they travel in groups. Injury due to ships or an increase in water pollution due to the dumping of chemicals in water beds, can be other causes of death. One thing is for sure, we human beings are largely responsible for the imbalance caused in the environment. We never care about the sea, water or our environment. Climate change may also have affected marine life. A day will come when whales will be extinct from our seas. A team of scientists should visit these areas and long term research should be done with the help of marine biologists to find out the reasons for whales getting beached.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Constructive talks

Astana, Kazakhstan can become a full-fledged basis for the Geneva talks on February 23 (‘Syria talks in Astana ‘to be held behind closed doors’, Gulf News, February 15). Most of the Syrian experts have already admitted that the Astana peace talks promote an early settlement of the Syrian crisis. Nowadays, it can also be noted that these negotiations in Astana have shown high effectiveness for almost six years of the Syrian conflict.

It is known that the negotiation process in Kazakhstan consists of several rounds. The first round took place on January 23 and 24, 2016. The second one was held on February 6 and the third round was on February 15 and 16. In the framework of the negotiation process on Syria, the Syrian delegation, the delegation of the armed opposition, Jordan, as well as UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, and the US were formally invited to the third round in Astana.

Despite all the arguments between politicians about the importance of the results of meetings in Geneva and Astana, we can already say with confidence that Astana can become a full-fledged basis for the negotiations in Switzerland. This statement was confirmed by the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura. He said that the meeting in Astana has made a significant contribution to the preparations for peace talks in Geneva.

From Ms Anna Jaunger

UAE

Help these players

Congratulations to India’s cricket team for their thumping win of the T20 Blind World Cup, that too beating Pakistan by nine wickets and thus achieving back-to-back T20 title wins. We sincerely hope that India’s cricket board, like in the case of the Indian team for the 2011 World Cup win, would be gracious enough to shower not only accolades, but with heavy cash incentives. Since most of these players are unemployed, it would be also nice if the state and central governments come forward to employ these players, too.

Well done, men in blue!

From Ms Kavitha Srikanth

Chennai, India

Progress in Switzerland

I was happy to see tolerance win out in Switzerland, as third generation immigrants are now allowed to apply for citizenship (‘Swiss back new citizenship rules in defeat for right wing’, Gulf News, February 13). It seems ridiculous that a country like Switzerland has taken so long to only let third generation immigrants acquire the Swiss passport. It’s good to see tolerance win on this topic for people who have never known another country as their home.

From Mr Erik S.

UAE

Facebook comment

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.