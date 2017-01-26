Clearly, something isn’t right in the US

Clearly it looks like the US elections were rigged, there are so many against Donald Trump than there are people for him (‘From Boston to Los Angeles, here are aerial views of thousands and thousands marching in solidarity with the #WomensMarch on Washington’, Gulf News, January 22). So, all these biased people asking where were these people on Election Day, do you actually think all these people rallying against Trump didn’t vote in the elections? It was rigged, the people in power want a conflict to start and they pulled out all the stops.

From Ms Elizabeth Albert

Melbourne, Australia

Facebook comment

Not representing all

I know that a whole lot of other women, including myself, are not represented by these vicious, angry women. They are full of anger and angry people are destructive. The American law makes a way for change, use it!

From Ms Karen J. Cravy

UAE

Facebook comment

Let’s see what happens

Former US President Barack Obama indeed has made his mark in history (‘The honeymoon is already over for President Trump’, Gulf News, January 23). Obama’s tenure was indeed one of the brightest interludes in the troubled history of the US. He made his indelible mark and left. Despite a few misadventures, like Iraq or unblocking the US arms ban on Vietnam, to his discredit, he saved the US from the perils of a severe depression, which would have destroyed the entire nation. He’s an excellent orator, he kept people under his mesmerising language control and easy delivery. We never know what’s in store for the US in the Trump times to follow. God save the US.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Muvattupuzha, India

School timings

School timings in the winter should change all over the UAE. Normally there is a lot of fog and a little darkness in the early morning throughout winter. It’s also cold. Such conditions are really difficult to drive, making student transportation in the early morning dangerous. If school timings changed from early morning to an hour to an hour and a half later, I think it would be best. I hope the concerned authorities will look into this.

From Mr M. A. Mannan

Abu Dhabi

Dangers of plastic

Today I bought food from a restaurant and the hot curries were packed in soft plastic containers and it was hard for us to open the lid as the container had already become soft and about to melt due to the heat. I would like to bring to the attention of municipal authorities about the health hazards this could cause. If possible, they should consider banning serving hot food in plastic containers like they have banned serving hot drinks in plastic cups a few years ago. Instead it will be safe if food is packed in aluminium foil or paper.

I am sure customers would be happy to bear the minor cost increase if the food is served in a safe and healthy manner.

From Mr Gopakumar Panicker

UAE

Keeping food safe

I really liked the recent report about the restaurant offering free meals to unemployed people who are seeking a job (‘Letters to the editor: An opportunity to help others in Dubai’, Gulf News, January 23). But even with the goodwill and level of morality, we should never forget the hygienic standards while cooking.

We should always enhance our environment and practices, including wearing gloves, hair nets and proper aprons in order to prevent the contamination of food. All day-to-day activities, jobs and tasks, have its safety measures to protect everyone and ensure a safe workplace and healthy lifestyle.

From Mr Omar Omran

UAE

The fitness mantra

In today’s age and era, obesity has become a cause of concern for many. I blame it on a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, fiercely competitive professional responsibilities and several other nagging issues that all become a Herculean task. Many people tend to go to any extent to become ‘flab to fit’, and are ready to take diet pills or go under a surgeon’s knife. These methods have proven to be not so effective. In fact, they pose many side effects and are not long lasting. You have to put in diligent effort to shed weight as there is no magic potion to do so.

One of the most effective methods to lose weight without any side effects is performing yoga. It not only gives inner peace and happiness, but helps in maintaining an ideal weight, balancing our life, recharging and rejuvenating the body. With yoga, the results may take a little longer, but the benefits are long term and long lasting. Following a wholesome diet and some lifestyle changes along with yoga can lead you to the path of good health and better living.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Too much horrific news

The internet helps through social media as people get to know what is happening in the world (‘Facebook debate: Are we being desensitised by the internet?’, Gulf News, January 22). Unfortunately, the way social media is propagating news needs to be done more sensitively as it is horrifying to people. On the one hand, people then know the real happenings. Social media should edit their news in order to avoid create horrific reactions in people. Today this aspect is very important to avoid the desensitisation of people.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Remarkable victories

No doubt the first two cricket matches between India and England were closely fought ones (‘Dhoni in leadership role as Kohli skips nets’, Gulf News, January 22). Thanks to the young brigade in Pune, India and the old war horses in Cuttack, India, who bailed out India, achieved remarkable victories for Virat Kohli and his team. Definitely, these victories augur well for Indian cricket under the dynamic captaincy of Kohli with the guidance of Anil Kumble and, of course, the ex-Captain M. S. Dhoni.

At the same time, the opening pair is a worry, but I am confident that Kohli and Kumble will find out a way to plug this hole and get a flying start at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India to make a clean sweep of One Day International series, too.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

The right verdict

I wish if the same type of verdict could be there all over the world for such cruel acts (‘Dubai appeal court upholds death sentence for the killer of Jordanian child Obaida’, Gulf News, January 23). This was a good decision by the Dubai authorities.

From Ms Haseena Raffi

UAE

Facebook comment

Justice is served

Justice is done. Our hearts cry for every child who went through any form of abuse. At least in the UAE, no one will think about committing such a horrific and inhuman crime again.

From Ms Syeda Ahmad

UAE

Facebook comment

Quick justice

I was living in Dubai when this story broke. It still hurts my heart. May Obaida continue to rest in peace. My condolences for this ongoing nightmare for Obaida’s parents and extended family. Although it may seem long and drawn out, this is relatively quick. In the US, this murderer would have been on death row for 30 years with appeal after appeal only to come to the same conclusion. The difference is the cruelty endured by the family for 30 years. I am happy the resolution is fixed and the family may push forward with some sort of justice, even if their hearts are heavy forever more.

From Ms Monica Carver

Dubai

Facebook comment

Similar thing happened

The same thing happened to us — a woman ran out after paying her salon bill (‘Dubai: mystery con woman cheated another salon’, Gulf News, January 20). Perhaps it was a different woman. In our case, she brought a debit card without money in it and then said she would come back to pay with cash, but that it would take a few months to return again. When we reminded her of the balance unpaid, she denied it. What a shame. Maybe she thought we didn’t know her!

From Ms Aalia Mape

UAE

Facebook comment

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.