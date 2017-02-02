Call these attackers what they really are

I am from Montreal, Canada and before commenting that these people should be called terrorists, please be aware that our television channels, our journalists and reporters are all calling them terrorists (‘5 dead in Canada mosque shooting’, Gulf News, January 31). That’s because that’s what they are! It’s very unfortunate that this is happening in my peaceful country. I am feeling sorry for the families.

From Ms Jocelyne Gendron

Rosemere, Canada

Why judge others?

It’s such a shame people have to be so angry at and scared of anyone who is considered different. I for one have never understood judging someone based on their race, religion or nationality. I just don’t get it.

From Mr Osman Iqbal

Dubai

Spreading hate

US President Donald Trump and his awful hate is spreading into one of the US’s most peaceful and religiously tolerant neighbours. When will this man be impeached? He sickens me to the bone and I can hardly even say his awful name!

From Mr Phil Jones

Dubai

Hating what is different

It’s an inferiority complex. It seems to run in people’s blood, if someone doesn’t get intimidated by your colour, then it’s a religion and so forth. Hence this leads to hate, because people are scared of those different from them! Perhaps that is human nature, but the only thing that will get you eternal life is not religion, but salvation! We shall all stand in front of God regardless of our religion, race, cultural or status and we shall be judged by our deeds! My condolences to their families, what a shame!

From Ms Cassandra Sandra

UAE

We are accepting

The hate from Trump is everywhere! We in Canada have lived among many cultures, welcomed all and treated all as equal. This is an act by people who hate our prime minister’s decision! Taking in refugees and providing them safety and dignity is something to be proud of. The world has come apart and shame on those who agree with these actions.

From Ms Mara Noble

UAE

Starting a trend

It’s evident that Trump’s Islamophobia and the effects of his Muslim ban are seeping into other countries and it makes people think it’s okay to kill someone because of their religion.

From Mr Kenny Paul

UAE

Raising alarm bells

The issue of the child maid, Tayyaba, a 10-year-old, has picked up adequate steam on social media, which is a strong sign of our collective consciousness in Pakistan as a nation. No matter if the person has excessive power and a high position, he must not be given immunity when it comes to such gross violations of laws relating to child rights. However, the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court has taken notice of the incident, which is commendable and highly praised by all sections of our society.

The disturbing question still lingers on why this underprivileged girl was out of school in the first place so that she had to face torture at the judge’s home. Ironically, she is not the only girl labourer. There are approximately more than 11 million children working in the country, half of which are under the age of 10. These children are engaged in different laborious jobs. Both the constitution and labour laws prohibit the employment of children before the age of 14 years in Pakistan. I would like to draw the attention of our politicians who mainly represent the elite of our society - they must address the issues of these unfortunate souls who make up the majority of the country’s population.

From Mr Nasir Soomro

Hyderabad, Pakistan

India’s path of reforms

India should feel proud of having gotten a leader of the highest integrity and vision as a prime minister (‘Renewables: India harnesses the sun’, Gulf News, January 30). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country from the front with all around reforms, development, breaking many self-imposed conventions and callous traditions since independence. His initiative for the highest order of diplomatic policies and strong international relations has attracted many foreign agencies to make substantial investments in partnering projects to build infrastructure in the country. In his pursuit for international peace and prosperity for all with bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism on the international level, is significant in ensuring that Modi’s command on a broader band with better traction among countries – not only in the region, but in the international community.

It’s high time that countries engaged in sponsoring extremism and promoting terrorism follow a path of peace and stability. It is as much harmful and deadly for their own country as for others. No one is going to gain anything from such activities. The path of peace, positive growth, stability, development and harmonious relationships is the best way for inclusive growth.

From Mr K. Singhal

UAE

This is child labour!

I thought there were rules against child labour in India, but often these rules are violated by many establishments and even by political parties in the country. We have come across children carrying party banners and playing cards during meetings of political leaders. Even while the candidates go from door-to-door canvassing votes, we could see children accompanying them. Hence, there is an urgent need to put an end to this practice and it is up to the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to be strict and come out with a law to debar such candidates from contesting in elections.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

Expediting Brexit

This time the Supreme Court eliminated the chances of the blame game among the various stake holders in the UK (‘UK government readies Brexit legislation’, Gulf News, January 26). This verdict was crucial given the fact that former British Prime Minister David Cameron has decided to go ahead with the decision to leave the union on the strength of mere two per cent margin in the referendum.

The Brexit did not make much of an impact on the UK, as widely speculated and most likely the country will emerge stronger after completing the process of departure formally by triggering Article 50. US President Donald Trump’s offer of trade cooperation with the post-Brexit UK has brightened the chances of the UK’s economic prosperity. If Brexit is a success, I think we can expect similar departures of France and Germany from the union. Naturally, the trade negotiations are expected to be tough inside the UK parliament and with the European Union as well.

From Mr Girish R. Edathitta

Dubai

Over parenting epidemic

Times have changed and with it the concept of parenting has changed dramatically. It is a fact that as parents, you do not want your child to undergo problems, crisis, disappointments and failures. But too much involvement and over doing it can have adverse effects on children. An over protected child who gets everything on a platter may have to face a series of problems later in life as there won’t be any tools in his armoury for coping with disappointments, hurdles and failures. Lack of struggle and perseverance will make him emotionally unstable.

Though it is understood that all parents want the best for their children, too much hovering around them, doing excessive favours, constant advice, being overly attentive, erasing obstacles from their way and taking all decisions for them, are marring their millennial children’s creativity, confidence and resilience.

Parenting, though wonderful, is a tough job. There is no precise mantra for effective parenting, but by instilling good values, helping them build a sterling character, lending unstinting support, allowing them to learn from trials and errors, inspiring and motivating them to follow their passion and accepting them with all their imperfections certainly helps in nurturing them beautifully. Children are our lifeline and future. Bringing them up in an appropriate manner is vital.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

