Best trend was creating great young readers

There are many stories in this year that put a smile on my face time and again, but the most important to list out would be the initiative taken by the Dubai and Sharjah authorities promoting reading habits in children, which has steadily diminished with time.

Since I am from a background of education, I very much appreciated the initiative, as reading is crucial for learning. I hope that this initiative results in some great young readers and writers in this field soon.

From Ms Sudha Kathuria

Dubai

For change and for laughs

It’s been a strange year, hasn’t it? But social media has tried its hardest to be the ‘good guy’ with varying degrees of success and failure.

For me, the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag soared and made its way into the public consciousness. It started a discourse even though it could not actively change societal thinking. But I don’t think it’s going away any time soon and, in fact, it may well lead to many minorities developing their own hashtags as a tool for change.

On the fun side of things, the Mannequin Challenge was an outstanding trend. It took the world by storm and made for addictive viewing. I wouldn’t have believed it was possible for the average person to do had I not participated in one myself. It’s harder to organise than it looks, but it’s easier to enact. The Mannequin Challenge is one for the social media albums. That’s one trend I would definitely like to see return next year.

From Ms Monita Mohan

Dubai

Everybody got involved

The Mannequin Challenge was the most memorable trend on social media for me this year! It seems like it’s everywhere and people can’t get enough of it.

From Ms Sadia Adnan

Sharjah

Time to move on

For me, the Mannequin Challenge was definitely something to laugh off. I really cannot imagine people wasting their time working on something like this and it’s still trending. It’s really weird how the world is wasting precious time on such trends. Some trends are worth it, as some jokes or facts add value to our knowledge and also bring a smile to our faces. However, things like the Mannequin Challenge are a waste of time and I truly hope that 2017 has less of these time wasters.

From Mr Muntazir Haider

UAE

Phone brand humour

I loved all the activity on social media regarding the Mannequin Challenge and the Samsung Galaxy Note7 humour.

From Mr Sajid Hussain

UAE

Being part of the craze

We witness something memorable each year and 2016 was no different. Social media users posted and shared a plethora of videos and a few did become the talk of the town. I was amazed how Apple and Android users, and gaming enthusiasts were involved in Pokemon Go. In an attempt to find a Pokemon and other bonus prizes, gamers had accidents, crashed into other people and some were even compelled to hop over cars to find the prize!

Then there was the Note7 fire issue that took the internet by storm. People were sharing memes about the Note7 and its impact on the users’ lives. Then there was Brexit, a geopolitical event that shook Europe. Again, people were sharing memes and illustrations, cartoons and humorous content showing Brexit and its implications on the UK and Europe. When talking about political posts, we will remember how social media trolled Donald Trump when he often made senseless and otherwise controversial statements and comments during his presidential campaign.

The year 2016, however, ended with the infamous Mannequin Challenge, which did bring a smile on my face as users made honest and pure attempts to perform the challenge to become part of the social media craze.

From Mr M. Omar Iftikhar

Karachi, Pakistan

Pokemon hunting

If you think you are eccentric, remember there were people outside trying to catch Pokemon all summer!

From Mr I. Zaki

Dubai

A walking game

It was an awesome game that made you sweat! People were using it as part of their weight loss plan since you always had so much walking to do.

From Mr Glym A. Laraga

UAE

People on the run

It has to be Pokemon Go that was the most popular this year! It was hilarious, people catching Pokemon and being on the run. It was crazy and childlike.

From Ms Zainab Das

UAE

Why Pokemon Go?

The funniest stories I savoured on the social media in 2016 were about the crazy new game, Pokemon Go. This game just demonstrated how malleable the world’s collective intelligence is in playing the so-called smart games. While this game certainly raised a bar on the technical front by seamlessly mixing the real and virtual world to create an adventurous concoction, it also exposed the players to very unsafe and hostile conditions.

As the game was released in different parts of the world, funny stories started appearing regularly in the media about people landing themselves in a mess, while throwing themselves headlong in the hot pursuit of finding various avatars of the game. Apparently, scores of people in various cities left their cars on the road and went berserk in their search. The not-so-funny incidents were those of the anti-social elements, who waited for victims to land in their trap. That was dangerous.

However, it would be a matter of interesting research to find out what caused such a mass hysteria about this game. What made the people go crazy for this game overnight?

From Mr Suhas Inamdar

Dubai

Donald Trump behaviour

Some of the social media stories brought more sensationalism in the political sphere. The Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, Brexit and Indian demonetisation. But I liked the humourous coverage on the US elections campaign between Trump and Hilary Clinton. Both were accusing each other and Trump’s funniest behaviour in the campaigns made me laugh. The media also never anticipated the results in favour of Trump. Overall, 2016 was a sensationalism kind of year for stories covered by social media.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Genuine laughter

Chewbacca mum was contagious as she was laughing with that silly mask on. It was some genuine laughter. Every adult has a little child somewhere hidden inside them.

From Ms Siva Nadar

UAE

And the winner is…

For me the Steve Harvey memes made me laugh. He was the man who called out the wrong winner at the Miss Universe pageant. The memes are endless and hilarious.

From Mr Dan Filardo Honasan

UAE

Environment projects

Nothing will better inform and shape how you approach your New Year than good and honest year end reflection. There is no one word that encapsulates all the many happenings of this year, be it Brexit or Trump, Pokemon Go or the Note7 fires. With so many attention seeking events, there still is one that made its mark on me.

It was the one of the best days of my life when my 10-year-old son surprised me with a cup of tea. He laid a tray before me as he couldn’t twist the milk bottle cap and left a Gulf News paper with a small loving note. To my further surprise, I found that the newspaper had my article about the childhood street games. That entire moment and my views being published put a smile on my face.

Everyday moments bring a smile to my face. Political news has never been a topic of interest for me, but of course, these days I do smile sarcastically at the plight of people in India over the rupee note fire that shows two faces of the government.

I am an environment enthusiast and anything to do with green projects and actions immediately makes me smile.

From Ms Anjum Hassan

Sharjah

