After a lot of work, I have one dream this year

I was only 10 years old when I lost my father. In the midst of a famine, I began dreaming of an affordable life with rice in the basket to cook at night. I became one of the so-called child labourers. I pursued schooling to finish elementary school with a rugged uniform and rubber slippers. I continued high school at night, working from house to house washing clothes. I reached college with the Augustinian Recollect Sisters, working as a security guard in the day and doing my schooling at night. I got a degree in the science of education, I got married and led a simple life. After teaching for 15 years at a public school, I tried my luck in the UAE. I work as a secretary in one small garage at present and I sent my three children to university. Life is passing by fast. I still have so many dreams.

My greatest dream this year is to finish paying my loan. I borrowed money for my children to go to college. My children have never experienced not having enough food. That is the consolation of working here. It’s a very simple dream to those who are affluent, but for me this is my impossible dream.

From Ms Corazon Tarcena

Dubai

Being a good son

I want to be more caring and give more attention to my mother and father. In 2016 I wanted to finish my university, then find my dream job and make money, but I have reached a point that having money or making money is not my goal for this life. So, I have decided to change my direction and to be a good son and useful for my parents. I hope can reach my goal, God willing.

From Mr Mohammad Ghazizadeh

UAE

Slowing down

I hope to travel to Japan. I also want to get my licence to drive a two-wheeler. I just want to slow down and simply enjoy the moment, so I’m keeping my list short this year.

From Ms Michelle Reni

UAE

Health and children

Personally I wish to be healthy – physically and mentally. I wish to get into some serious career options and do some more good deeds. My dream is to see my both children settled in their studies and career.

I wish everyone happiness and peace.

From Ms Krishna Kumari

UAE

Focus on what matters

I plan to move on from a sad life in 2016 and find more time to myself and family this year. It’s time to focus on what counts.

From Ms Katie Calvo Hernandez

Dubai

Happy with loved ones

I want to see myself progressing in my career and being settled in life in the forthcoming year. In addition to this, I wish to lead a healthy life, shed weight, try to remain positive and happy and spend more time with those I love and cherish. I also pray that the year 2017 brings in peace and prosperity for everyone.

From Ms Fatima Suhail

Ajman

Cope better

My list of hopes and dreams for 2017 is endless. I want the year to begin on a good note and remain so throughout. I hope to enhance my ability to cope up with unsavoury occurrences, hitches, glitches and challenges that I may have to face. My dream is to chalk out a new career path, probably write a book, do something constructive for the environment and make a difference in someone’s life, even if it is in a small way.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Work hard

As usual, I have to focus on hard work and my struggles to bring a lot of positive changes in all facets of my life as well as in others in order to live a peaceful and happy life.

From Mr Qassim Abdullah

Dubai

Keep family together

I plan to keep our children with us here in Dubai even though expenses are going up. Keeping our family together is important.

From Ms Irene Marcelo

UAE

New job

I need a new job this year. That’s my wish for this year, God willing.

From Mr Labuan Al Jaffar

UAE

Start a family

I want to be healthier and my husband and I hope to get pregnant this year!

From Ms Lizzie Gamboa

UAE

Getting married

I am hoping to get married in the beginning of this year. I pray everything happens.

From Mr Waqas Ali

Dubai

Make friends

I hope and dream to live in a more peaceful world in 2017. I want to leave behind the bad memories of 2016. I hope this year brings in more prosperity with increased levels of satisfaction, respect, love and friendship, avoiding doubts and anxiety.

From Mr Saifee Tarwala

Dubai

Focus on myself

I’ve been eagerly looking forward to 2017. For a new job, a new life and new career goals awaiting for me. My focus is on my needs this year. I want to advance my career, start a new job, move out of my parent’s house, live alone, take up responsibilities and, most of all, keeping myself happy.

From Ms Lekshmi Jagan

UAE

Positive for 2017

For me 2016 went by so quickly, but I am pretty sure that 2017 is going to be awesome. I am hoping for lots of good luck, happiness, faith and joy. I am open to receiving any goodness that the universe has in store for me, like a new designation at work, a good pay hike, good health for all around me, successful and happy children and spouse! I am hoping to take a blissful vacation in Mauritius with my mother, husband, children, sisters and their families.

From Ms Feby Imthias

UAE

Learnt from mistakes

I am hopeful for this year. By taking lessons from the failures I faced last year, I can chalk out a different course of action to achieve, perform and manage a better life in 2017. My list of hopes are too many to list. My unfulfilled dreams are getting accumulated, which needs to be prioritised now. I wish that I am able to travel to the US for a long holiday that I have been planning for many years. I wish to travel one more time to Switzerland. I also would like to go more frequently to my country to see my parents and other relatives. My planned target each year to go to gym at least once a week has been unsuccessful and I hope this year I will be able to succeed. I always dream that this year my salary will increase, that my apartment’s rent will go down and that school fees will not increase. However, overall I am optimistic and hopeful that 2017 will be better than last year.

From Mr S. K. Mehta

Dubai

Letting loose

I am a person who has lived life according to certain set punctual rules. I’m a near perfectionist, I couldn’t stand a silly misconduct from others. That has made me look like a terror to my family to some extent.

So, now for 2017, I am focusing on making life much simpler and lighter. I have to learn to accept people as they are and not try to change them the way I want. This year, I would like to try things I have never tried before, like go swimming on an open beach and not worry about feeling judged. For many, that’s a silly dream. But for me, it’s breaking away from traditions and the strict culture I was raised in.

From Ms Agniyah S.

UAE

Continue writing

I hope to meet old friends whom I lost association with for decades. My dream is continue my writing, meeting knowledgeable and talented people. I want to visit Dubai. I will continue my association with Gulf News. My main dream is to spread the message of good friendship. These are a few hopes and dreams from my side for the year 2017. Wishing all the readers of Gulf News a very happy and healthy New Year.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Seeing the beauty in others

For me, I look at the entire 365 days of 2017 as a new beginning. It’s an opportunity to make a difference, to connect with the world and, most important of all, to connect with myself. I feel that with social media taking prevalence in our lives, both personally and professionally, people have lost that ability to speak to themselves. I look forward to 2017 with this intention of making people realise that each one of us is beautiful in our own way. Each one of us is special and loaded with amazing talents waiting to be tapped.

If I can drive this feeling among people, I feel that along with me achieving my dreams and goals, I am working on a bigger platform as a catalyst to help people find their dreams and goals, thus achieving their long lost, forlorn dream or wish. That satisfaction is immense and truly gratifying.

From Ms Shalini Menezes

UAE

