A quiet holiday season this year

The endeavour by the authorities to measure the satisfaction level of residents is part of their drive to create a happier community (‘Residents must be honest in happiness survey’, Gulf News, December 13). It’s great thinking.

In my opinion, in Abu Dhabi everything is good and done for the betterment of the public. The environment is good and the people are very good. There are a few areas that need to improve. The schools are located in Mussafah area, which is very far from the city. It makes school bus travel very chaotic throughout their routes during the peak hours.

The developed villas need more schools, supermarkets and hospitals in their neighbourhoods. Some of the areas they experiment with the use of electronic devices like the “Happiness Meter” initiative – a new step in this direction will send daily reports to the authorities.

Infrastructure is good and faster commuting routes to other cities and emirates is being developed as we speak. However, there needs to be more public transportation connections for the public to make use of the new areas and shopping malls, cinemas and hospitals.

Community and culture are excellent. Public sector services have been improved a lot. The authorities’ initiative to make people more happy by reducing wait times on services through new initiatives is giving positive results.

From Mr M. K. Gunaseelan

Abu Dhabi

Teaching respect

People have been using religion as a reason to justify violence for centuries (‘Ending religious violence in the Middle East’, Gulf News, December 14). People will always find a reason for violence. Education needs to teach respect, especially if people aren’t learning this in their own homes.

From Ms Iris Denise

Dubai

Facebook comment

Education doesn’t matter

I doubt that education would make much of a difference. Americans and Europeans may appear as some of the most educated people in the world, but where is their tolerance?

From Mr Khursheed Yasin

Karachi, Pakistan

Facebook comment

Unfair treatment of fans

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is getting into troubled waters and there seems to be no end to it. It is really shocking to know that the food stalls at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, sold food and water at exorbitant rates. One litre water bottles were sold for Rs50 (Dh2.70), whereas the market price was only Rs20 (Dh1) per bottle. This is nothing but looting the hapless spectators. Since most stadiums are not permitting people to bring in food and drink, the board should have at least provided free water. But, they are keen only to make fast money in every possible way. As in the past, spectators should be allowed to bring in their own food and water bottles to stop such looting. Alternatively, the rate of food and beverages should be supplied at market rates and the rates should be printed on the back of the tickets. Any violators, including the board, should be taken to task.

From Ms Kavitha Srikanth

Thane, India

Striking a balance

In today’s tech-savvy world, mobile apps are becoming not only the need of the hour, but also the dominant force of digital interaction. They offer competitive advantages to increase productivity, drive performance, keep up with contacts, access and edit documents, ease paper expenses, better personalisation, track and observe user engagement, offer custom recommendations and updates to the users. They also offer the users a chance to work in an offline mode.

While much has been documented about the benefits of apps, over reliance can bring many pitfalls. Apps can damage your smart devices, a constant source of distraction, physical activities may also take a back seat and creativity may, too, reduce. Making apps as your constant indispensable companion can foster laziness.

Technology is a boon if the user knows to strike a fine balance. Apps are the future and are here to stay. Avoid over reliance and they can be a boon to mankind.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Neglectful parents

It’s the parent’s mistake that their child has fallen from the apartment building (‘Toddler dies after fall from Fujairah building’, Gulf News, December 15). It’s as if they don’t care if the children are left alone. Some parents just leave them to play and don’t care where they are.

From Mr Zuli Asad Ari Pova

UAE

Facebook comment

Make parents accountable

This is becoming an epidemic as parents fail to understand that it is their responsibility to supervise and monitor their own children. It’s simply time for parents to be held accountable for this type of negligence.

From Ms Kimi C.

Manama, Bahrain

Facebook comment

Why does this happen?

It’s horrific news. The parents must be devastated. It was a Wednesday, late in the morning. I think it’s quick to judge the parents for this. What if they were both at work and the child was with a babysitter?

At the same time, I understand the frustration level as children fall from buildings frequently. I’m not sure how this keeps happening. Is it a lack of education on parenting? Is it the safety standards in the buildings?

From Ms Sherry Brighton

UAE

Facebook comment

Find your dream job

I don’t want to leave my job (‘55% look to quit jobs in GCC next year’, Gulf News, December 16). As long as I love what I’m doing, it doesn’t feel like a job at all. A boring job is having a task you don’t like or something you have to do that you don’t want to. But even if you are getting a low salary, if you love what you do, you don’t even think of stopping to rest. Find a job you love to do. I quit my job to look for the job I love to do in electronics and IT.

From Mr Bong Daulayan Dela Cruz

UAE

Facebook comment

Introduce the art scene

You might be aware that there are many enthusiastic and talented individuals who are keen to participate in the Friday Market in Hamriya, Dubai for displaying and exhibiting their products. However, as per current policy of the Dubai Municipality, individuals are not allowed to participate or exhibit their products in the Friday Market and only the business community is given a space in the market. Under this rule, many talented people are not able to showcase their work and also the Dubai Municipality is deprived of what the community has to offer.

In order to utilise the vacant stands and to encourage new talent, products and items, an individual should be given a chance to display and exhibit their products for a payment on sight and a stand can be allocated to them, subject to availability and on a first come first serve basis.

In view of the above, the authorities are requested to review the existing policy and motivate and encourage private individuals for setting up their stand in the Friday Market, so that new talent and new products can be introduced among the general public.

From Mr Mumtaz Hussain

Dubai

A quiet holiday season this year

The holiday season is almost upon us. Those who have children studying in schools, it’s time to enjoy the season’s holiday, the best ever as it merges with the New Year just a few days ahead.

However, to me the holiday means not just travelling, but a refreshing time by staying back home to relieve ourselves from the pressure of children’s schooling and certain work-related stress. It’s also good to be at home, seeing the world through the living room, calm and pleasing with some nice homemade food.

As far as I am concerned, this holiday season is crucial. There is no plan for travel as such, as I have my daughter preparing for her examinations scheduled in March. She is now on a two-week break in December and now she is preparing for two preliminary tests before the final exam. Our holiday is just to remain at home, support my daughter to be prepared for the examinations. I will remain in Muscat, Oman. There was a time, when my daughter was in middle school and we would travel twice back home.

Personally, I prefer to stay home, as I spend my time reading newspapers, periodicals, writing letters to editors and watching news channels. Often I go out for dinner just for a change and the pleasure is more for my daughter to smell something different from the routine menu.

For sure I will enjoy learning and listening to my daughter throughout.

From Mr Ramachandran Nair

Muscat, Oman

