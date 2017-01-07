A peak into life beyond governing

Youth speak from the heart

The global face of statelessness, embodied by the Rohingya, is horrifying (‘Myanmar commission denies abuses against Rohingya’, Gulf News, January 5). It’s a modern day genocide. Yet the leaders of today, the powerful and the not-so-powerful, are so immersed in their own power politics that they seem to have neither the time nor the interest to firmly put a stop to this ongoing blatant abuse of humanity.

My son, who is 31 years old, when asked for his opinion on the plight of the Rohingya, without much thought he came up with a solution. He spoke as an Indian, of course. He said that if he were the prime minister of India, he would take them all in, every one of them since there is nothing more valuable and useful than human life. Our acceptance would invoke from them an embrace. He then said he would impose an embargo against Myanmar and, for that matter, Bangladesh. Bring it up forcefully in the UN. Above all, take away the Nobel Peace Prize given to Aung San Suu Kyi because she definitely does not deserve it.

From Ms Sehba Masood Khan

Dubai

Two major victories

Kudos to the the Indian Supreme Court for coming out with two historic verdicts as a New Year’s gift to the people (‘Thakur’s innings: fast, furious and short-lived’, Gulf News, January 3). While it is a welcome verdict that seeking votes in the name of caste, creed or religion would amount to corrupt poll practices, the same rule should apply to all the religious heads, who preach to their voters to vote for a particular party. Unless and until such violators are punished, there is no point in bringing this rule.

Let us wait and see what is in store for the voters, as this verdict has dragged on for years like the implementation of Lodha Committee recommendations to clean the corrupt cricket board.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

Landmark judgement

The judgement by India’s Supreme Court regarding the elections is indeed a change in the religion-influenced politics in the country. The Indian political scenario has been always affected by the religious winds and instructions by various religious authorities from time to time. The present judgment will indeed give a break to this immoral situation and will stop the religious extremists from ruling the roost. Let the people exercise a free and fearless franchise. This will make democracy more meaningful in India, which is the largest democracy in the world.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Muvattupuzha, India

Pending for a long time

After giving a lot of leverage during the past two years, finally the Supreme Court has come out with a verdict. That, too, without giving a chance for the Decision Review System (DRS) to bowl out both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and General Secretary, who was time and again dodging the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations. This verdict should open the eyes of other sports federations in India to clean their cupboards and fall in line with the Lodha recommendations. Of course, it is also time for the government to enact the Sports Code Bill, which has been pending for a long time, to rein in all sports federations to promote only sports and not their personal interests.

From Ms Kavitha Srikanth

Chennai, India

Endured suffering

Both parents should receive severe punishments for justice to be given to little Isra (‘Kuwait sentences parents to death for killing toddler’, Gulf News, January 3). How much suffering she must have gone through! My heart cries out for her that she had such evil parents.

From Ms Jackie Patricia Waqas

UAE

Facebook comment

So cruel

How can parents be so cruel towards their own child? What about the other children? First they went through the torture of seeing their own sibling in such a horrific state and now they’ll become orphans. I hope they get over this and get a better future and better upbringing!

From Ms Minaz Nawab Faiyaz

UAE

Facebook comment

Breaking families

It’s horrendous how they could torture their own child to the point that she died. They really must have been out of their senses. Drugs are such a horrible thing. They break up families, take lives and lead to abuse and damage. I’ve seen a family fall apart back home because of a drug addiction. It was so heart breaking to see someone you know is otherwise a great and responsible person fall prey to addiction. They spend money they don’t have, choose drugs over their family and aren’t able to make rational decisions.

From Mr John Arthur

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

Why keep so much cash?

The letter from Mr P. A. proves the necessity of demonetisation (‘Letters to the editor: Unfair treatment!’, Gulf News, December 26). He has 21,000 Indian rupees (‘Dh1,132) here in Dubai and some undisclosed amount in India. Why does he need to keep Indian rupees here? For airport and taxi expenses, as he claimed, will not be more than 1,500 rupees (Dh808).

Just imagine the millions of Indian rupees that were here only in the Gulf countries, by just multiplying 21,000 by the total population of Indians in Gulf. Some may be having more than 21,000 rupees. Why should we keep these amounts at home? Isn’t it a crime? If you do anything illegal, you have no right to blame government.

If Mr P. A. wants to deposit this money in his account, he has time until March 2017 to deposit it to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is really unfortunate that none of his friends or relatives are willing to help him, but they are absolutely right. Why should they be part of any illegal acts?

From Mr Viren Narkar

Dubai

