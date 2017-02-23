Know how to safely use a fitness tracker

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Know how to safely use a fitness tracker

Do you use a wearable fitness tracker or apps to track activity?

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

A quarter of Gulf News poll respondents wear fitness trackers or use an app to track activity, but according to a recent study, these methods may be harmful to our health. In the report, ‘Fitness apps can do more harm than good — study’, published in the World section on February 22, three million fitness trackers are sold every year in the Britain. But, the activity goals in these products don’t know enough information about the individual to give an accurate and safe objective.

According to a fitness expert in Shape, a US-based health magazine, you can start with the preset 10,000 daily step goal, but see how you are doing. If you average 7,000 steps a day already, then this goal might be attainable for you. If you’re averaging 4,000 steps a day, reduce this goal to something more realistic – around 7,000. The report also recommends learning how to calibrate your stride because knowing the length of your stride is very important and differs greatly on an individual’s height.

What do you think about using a fitness tracker to build goals? Share your views with us on readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Your Say

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your Say

Corporate social responsibility?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free