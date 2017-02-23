Know how to safely use a fitness tracker

A quarter of Gulf News poll respondents wear fitness trackers or use an app to track activity, but according to a recent study, these methods may be harmful to our health. In the report, ‘Fitness apps can do more harm than good — study’, published in the World section on February 22, three million fitness trackers are sold every year in the Britain. But, the activity goals in these products don’t know enough information about the individual to give an accurate and safe objective.

According to a fitness expert in Shape, a US-based health magazine, you can start with the preset 10,000 daily step goal, but see how you are doing. If you average 7,000 steps a day already, then this goal might be attainable for you. If you’re averaging 4,000 steps a day, reduce this goal to something more realistic – around 7,000. The report also recommends learning how to calibrate your stride because knowing the length of your stride is very important and differs greatly on an individual’s height.

