Keep sports clean, readers say

Seven in ten Gulf News poll respondents said corruption in sports is affecting how much they enjoy watching it.

They reacted to the page C3 report, “Khan, Latif accused of spot fixing,” published in the Sport section of Gulf News on February 11.

Islamabad United team players Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were provisionally suspended from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after both players were accused of spot fixing.

Cricket is not the only sport, in recent times, to see allegations of corrupt players. Tennis player Maria Sharapova was handed a two-year suspension last year, after she failed a drug test ahead of the Australian Open and tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.

A state-sponsored doping program in Russia, involving nearly 1,000 athletes in 30 different sports over the course of several years, led to the country’s suspension from the Rio Olympics.