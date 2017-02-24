Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Is there anybody out there?

Six in ten respondents of online poll believe there is life on other planets

Gulf News
 

On February 22, research published by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) and international astronomers showed that seven Earth-like planets had been found in a nearby solar system, three of which circle their parent star at the right distance for liquid surface water. This discovery raised the prospect of life on other planets. Even though humans won’t be venturing to these new planets anytime soon, the news got social media users debating whether extraterrestrial life could finally be proved.

When asked in a poll on gulfnews.com, six in ten respondents did believe that there is life on other planets.

A report published by Nasa states: “At the moment, life on Earth is the only known life in the universe, but there are compelling arguments to suggest we are not alone.” This is based on various studies conducted by scientists to show that the three most abundant, chemically active ingredients in the universe are also the top three ingredients in life on Earth. And so, “if life is found on another planet, it will be made of a similar mix of elements”, the Nasa report concludes.

Is there anybody out there? Tell us what you think at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Your Say

tags from this story

National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGNNational Aeronautics and Space Administration

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say

tags

National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your Say

Corporate social responsibility?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free