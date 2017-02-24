On February 22, research published by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) and international astronomers showed that seven Earth-like planets had been found in a nearby solar system, three of which circle their parent star at the right distance for liquid surface water. This discovery raised the prospect of life on other planets. Even though humans won’t be venturing to these new planets anytime soon, the news got social media users debating whether extraterrestrial life could finally be proved.

When asked in a poll on gulfnews.com, six in ten respondents did believe that there is life on other planets.

A report published by Nasa states: “At the moment, life on Earth is the only known life in the universe, but there are compelling arguments to suggest we are not alone.” This is based on various studies conducted by scientists to show that the three most abundant, chemically active ingredients in the universe are also the top three ingredients in life on Earth. And so, “if life is found on another planet, it will be made of a similar mix of elements”, the Nasa report concludes.

Is there anybody out there? Tell us what you think at readers@gulfnews.com.