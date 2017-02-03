Is honey part of your daily diet?

UAE’s first Honey Festival kicked off on Wednesday, which showcases 25 honey product exhibitors from inside and outside the country. The festival is part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to uplift the profile of the heritage town by boosting tourism and the trade of honey products.

In light of this, we asked our readers if honey was a part of their daily diet? Only three in ten respondents consume it on a daily basis.

In addition to being a great natural sweetener, honey has a multitude of benefits according to the US-based National Honey Board (NHB), an organisation operating under the US Department of Agriculture to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey. It helps alleviate some of the symptoms associated with a common cold and temporarily relieves the irritating symptoms of a sour throat. Additionally, it is a rich source of carbohydrates and thus offers a natural energy boost.

However, there are some health concerns if you eat too much of it, in addition to concerns for infants and those with weakened immune systems and this could be the reason why most people are not consuming it on a daily basis. Tell us what you think at readers@gulfnews.com.