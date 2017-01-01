Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

How was 2016 for you?

Readers remained positive about 2016, most found it a good year

Gulf News
 

As the world greets a New Year, Gulf News asked readers online how was 2016 for them. Nearly half of poll respondents said it was both good and bad. Internationally, the world saw many conflicts, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, plane crashes and disease. Still, many readers considered 2016 good.

According to the page A2 report, ‘Four happy stories in a year of turmoil’, published in the From the cover section of Gulf News on December 31, there was good news such as the landmark climate change accord to cut greenhouse gas emissions and the 300 communities in West Africa that are now free of female genital mutilation (FGM).

Perhaps we shouldn’t let the negative parts of 2016 get us down. On the Gulf News Facebook page, reader Osman Iqbal said: “Happy New Year’s to everyone. I thank God for having brought me through 2016 safe and sound! I hope everyone out there realises that this is the year you need to change and think about loving each other! Together we can stop the fighting.”

How was 2016 for you? Share your views with us on readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Your Say

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say

Also In Your Say

Working towards the Year of Giving
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays