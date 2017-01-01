How was 2016 for you?

As the world greets a New Year, Gulf News asked readers online how was 2016 for them. Nearly half of poll respondents said it was both good and bad. Internationally, the world saw many conflicts, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, plane crashes and disease. Still, many readers considered 2016 good.

According to the page A2 report, ‘Four happy stories in a year of turmoil’, published in the From the cover section of Gulf News on December 31, there was good news such as the landmark climate change accord to cut greenhouse gas emissions and the 300 communities in West Africa that are now free of female genital mutilation (FGM).

Perhaps we shouldn’t let the negative parts of 2016 get us down. On the Gulf News Facebook page, reader Osman Iqbal said: “Happy New Year’s to everyone. I thank God for having brought me through 2016 safe and sound! I hope everyone out there realises that this is the year you need to change and think about loving each other! Together we can stop the fighting.”

