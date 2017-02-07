How often do you use public transport?

On Februrary 5, almost 50,000 Dubai residents ditched their cars for public transport as the emirate marked Car Free Day. Based on this, Dubai Municipality will be donating Dh10 per person, that is a total amount of Dh500,000, to charity and for tree plantation.

But, how often do the same people use public transport on other days? When asked online, three in ten respondents never use public transport, whereas another three only do so when their car is in the garage.

In 2016, the Roads and Transport Authority stated that 16 per cent of Dubai’s residents use public transport on a daily basis and they expect this number to rise to 30 per cent by 2030. So, why are more people not opting for this environmentally friendly option?

Jonathan Trompetto Bawden, a Dubai resident, posted a comment on the official Gulf News Facebook page and wrote: “I think there are hundreds of people out there who would cycle to and from work if the infrastructure was in place.”

Mohammad Asim Rashid, another Dubai resident, wrote: “If the bus service gets even better and more connected, I would be committed to ditch my car forever.”

It seems that connectivity is the main issue that readers would like addressed. Do you agree? Tell us at readers@gulfnews.com.