How generous are you?

The Year of Giving has begun and the UAE offers residents many opportunities to give in some way. Gulf News asked readers if they believe that they are generous. Only two out of 10 poll respondents said that they aren’t as generous as they would like to be.

The UAE recently launched the Emirates Food Bank, which will collect food from hotels, food factories, farms, hospitality foundations and giant supermarkets. Volunteers will then be able to help out to distribute the food. The Emirates Red Crescent also offers residents many opportunities to get involved in their community, volunteer or donate.

Giving indeed comes in many forms. Tell us how you plan to do your part for the Year of Giving on readers@gulfnews.com.