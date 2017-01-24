How do readers like their toast?

Gulf News wanted to know how many readers were eating ‘killer toast’. Eight out of 10 poll respondents like their toast golden brown or barely toasted, which is the safe option. According to the page A28 report, ‘Is your toast killing you?’, published on January 24 in the Today section, when starchy foods are roasted, fried or grilled for too long, it creates a carcinogenic compound called ‘acrylamide’.

It’s easy to make sure from now on that you aren’t ingesting this harmful chemical. As the report advises, “go for gold”. You can still have all the potatoes and bread, just be sure to cook only until the food reaches that golden brown colour.

Will you be taking the advice from the Food Standards Agency (FSA)? Share your views with us on readers@gulfnews.com.