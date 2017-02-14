Mobile
How did you meet your significant other?

Majority of respondents of a poll on gulfnews.com have met their spouse through family

Gulf News
 

Love has changed over the years and technology has had a role to play in how people are now meeting their significant others. However, despite what many international studies might state about more people meeting their partners online, a poll conducted on gulfnews.com shows that a majority are still going the traditional way as 35 per cent of the respondents met their spouse through family.

So, it seems like a majority of couples are making their initial connections through people they can trust and in places where they don’t have to worry about their social media profiles or how many likes they get on their display picture.

How did you meet your spouse? Tell us at readers@gulfnews.com.

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say

