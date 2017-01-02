Health comes first

Good health and happiness had the most votes in Gulf News’ poll, which asked readers what they most hoped for in 2017.

Health seems to be a top priority every year. Last year, a study by Nielsen found that wellness was trending, with 37 per cent of their survey respondents saying “staying fit and healthy” was their top resolution for 2016.

In 2014, they found that the popularity of fitness bands and smartphone apps that track health and fresh food sales rise dramatically in the first few months of the year.

What’s your resolution for 2017?