Have you taken out health insurance?

The deadline for getting insurance in Dubai will be set this month and there will be no further grace periods provided, according to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). In the online report, ‘Final health insurance deadline to be announced soon’, published in gulfnews.com on January 16, less than two per cent of Dubai residents still need to get insurance.

Seventy-five per cent of Gulf News poll respondents said they have taken out health insurance.

Gulf News regularly publishes stories of residents who are struggling financially due to unforeseen circumstances – some of those are due to health costs. Perhaps with the new insurance requirements, we will see a little less stories of residents sick in the hospital with no means to pay their mounting bills, or pregnancy complications which leave a family in distress.

