Have you ever reported bad driving?

Nine in ten respondents of online poll have never reported traffic violations

Gulf News
 

Dubai Police has a feature on its smart app called ‘We Are All Police’. It enables law-abiding residents to report traffic violations. Abu Dhabi Police offers a similar app to its residents, whereas people living in Qatar can also send photos of traffic violators to the government organisations using their smartphone. In Delhi, India, residents are rewarded for reporting violations in a similar manner.

But, when asked online, only 12 per cent of people responding to the gulfnews.com poll had ever reported bad driving.

In the past 11 months, 38,163 traffic violations committed by motorists in Dubai were reported through this feature. However, 42,547 other violations were still recorded in the traditional manner, that is through cameras or by police patrols. It seems that many people might still be unfamiliar with the app and its feature or are unable to report violations that they came across on the roads because they are driving themselves and refrain from using their phones.

Do you agree? Tell us what you think at readers@gulfnews.com

