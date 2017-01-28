Have you been lucky in a raffle?

A businessman in Dubai has won an Audi A3 in the Gulf News raffle for subscribers. The winner said he finally got lucky after participating in raffles for the last 23 years, according to the page A5 report, ‘Gulf News subscriber reckons luck has arrived with Audi A3’, published on January 27 in the Nation section.

It looks like Gulf News’ winner isn’t the only one, as the online poll reported that 85 per cent of readers also have never won anything in a draw or raffle.

It’s common during these big raffles that parents will put their children’s names on the ballot, as many children seem to win big prizes. In a Gulf News report published last year during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), throughout the years dozens of children have won cars, gold and large sums of money.

