Half of readers binge eat...

Although half of our readers say they don’t binge eat, that still means that half of our readers do. According to the report, ‘Binge eating disorder behind rising obesity among youth’, published in the Nation section of Gulf News on February 28, binge eating disorder (BED) is the most common eating disorder in the UAE.

According to a study in the US National Library of Medicine, the most common age of onset for BED is in late teens and early 20s. The study also revealed that only half of lifetime cases of BED are treated.

