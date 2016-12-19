Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Zsa Zsa Gabor had many things to say about her life in book

In her book, Gabor speaks of her life, marriage and acting

Image Credit: AP
In an August 1986 file photo, actress Zsa Zsa Gabor is shown Los Angeles, US.
Gulf News
 

Quotations from Zsa Zsa Gabor’s 1991 book “One Lifetime Is Not Enough”.

__

On life in Budapest: “The family led a life filled with grace and charm. There were vacations at our house on the shores of Lake Balaton, excursions in our Mercedes, parties glittering with beautiful women and dashing men, waltzing together under the flickering light of our crystal chandeliers.”

__

On living in America: “It seemed to me that although I was still so young, I had already lived many lifetimes. Now I was in America, becoming American, dyeing my blond hair a rich American red, learning to drive a compact American car, and discovering that American men with money seemed to think that every girl in the world belonged to them.”

__

On marrying Conrad Hilton: “Conrad’s decision to change my name from Zsa Zsa to Georgia symbolised everything my marriage to him would eventually become. My Hungarian roots were to be ripped out and my background ignored... I soon discovered that my marriage to Conrad meant the end of my freedom. My own needs were completely ignored: I belonged to Conrad.”

___

On her first television appearance: “I couldn’t even go out on the streets of Los Angeles without being mobbed by crowds of fans. It had all happened so quickly - as everything in my life seems to happen.”

___

On her three-year marriage to businessman Herbert Hutner: “Herbert took away my will to work. With his kindness and generosity, he almost annihilated my drive. I have always been the kind of woman who could never be satisfied by money - only excitement and achievement.”

___

“All in all - I love being married. I love the companionship, I love cooking for a man (simple things like chicken soup and my special Dracula’s goulash from Hungary), and spending all my time with a man. Of course I love being in love - but it is marriage that really fulfills me. But not in every case.”

___

“I never really mind what people say about me - I am far too unconventional and far too dedicated to being true to myself to let other people’s disdain or nastiness upset me for long.”

___

On surviving: “All my life, I have been a positive thinker ... I have always been able to survive by telling myself that no matter how bad things are, they will one day be better. And that out of every event - no matter how tragic - one can always find a way to survive and even, perhaps, to be a little bit happy.”

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say#GNBookClub
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party