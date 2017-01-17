This four-year-old has read 1,000 books

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

This four-year-old has read 1,000 books

The preschooler has been reading since she was about two years old

Image Credit: YouTube
Screenshot of a video shows four-year-old Daliyah Marie Arana who has read 1,000 books.
Gulf News
 

A four-year-old Georgia girl’s love of books has taken her all the way to the Library of Congress. Daliyah Marie Arana got to serve as “Librarian for the Day” at the Washington institution.

The Gainesville Academy preschooler, who has been reading since she was about two years old, recently completed reading 1,000 books through the ‘Georgia 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten Program’, The Times of Gainesville reported. The program challenges children to read 1,000 books before their first day of kindergarten.

Daliyah’s parents had written to Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden about the achievement, and Hayden found it inspiring, Library of Congress spokeswoman Gayle Osterberg said.

Hayden plans to establish a Librarian for the Day program on a regular basis for students 16 and younger, Osterberg said. She said Hayden’s goals are to cultivate young scholars and make the library and its resources more accessible to Americans of all ages.

Haleema Arana said she and her husband, Miguel Arana, started reading to their daughter “right when she was born.”

“And I have two other small children, too,” Haleema Arana told the newspaper. “So she’d heard us reading stories to them, as well. We would literally read every day, about 15 to 20 minutes a day. By the time she was 18, 19 months, we realised she could recognise a lot of the words. And we kind of took it from there.”

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say#GNBookClub
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran