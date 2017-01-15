Mobile
San Francisco man returns 100-year overdue library book

His great grandmother had checked it out from the library in 1917

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

San Francisco: A book of short stories titled “Forty Minutes Late” has been returned to a San Francisco library - 100 years late.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area resident Webb Johnson returned the book. There was no fine.

Johnson’s great grandmother had checked it out from the city’s old Fillmore branch in 1917. She passed away a week before the due date, and the Fillmore branch is no longer around.

Johnson found the 1909 book, by F. Hopkinson Smith, in an old steamer trunk in 1996. He assumed the library wouldn’t want it back, but a recently announced “fine forgiveness program” that runs through February 14 inspired him to return it.

Head city librarian Luis Herrera said the library was glad to, finally, get the book.

