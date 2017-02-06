Omar Saif Ghobash: ‘Writing was an intense experience’

Ghobash was appointed Ambassador of the UAE to the Russian Federation in 2008.

Omar Saif Ghobash was appointed Ambassador of the UAE to the Russian Federation in 2008. He is a founding trustee of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, which runs with the support of the Booker Prize Foundation in London.

His first book, Letters to a Young Muslim, is a series of personal letters Ghobash has written to his sons. He will be attending the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2017 and answered a few questions for Gulf News ahead of the festival.

Q: What inspired you to start writing?

Ghobash: I started writing for myself primarily to clarify my own ideas. I found that while I wrote or typed, I would begin to see connections that I had not noticed before. I began to see new questions and new answers appearing as I wrote. I understood that writing is a way of capturing thoughts, observing them and then playing with them. It was such an intense experience that I knew that I would continue.

Q: Did you ever consider writing under a pseudonym?

Ghobash: Yes, I thought of it many times. But, the whole point of my book Letters to a Young Muslim is built on the idea of the individual taking full responsibility for his or her life, so of course I published under my own name.

Q: Who is your favorite author?

Ghobash: I have lots of authors that I like but Dostoevsky, Naguib Mahfouz and Amin Maalouf appeal to me above all.

Q: Name one novel that you think everyone should read.

Ghobash: Crime and Punishment by Dostoevsky. A book that enters your soul.

Q: What are common traps for aspiring writers?

Ghobash: Not believing that the book should be written. Worrying what people will think. Being afraid of facing your own text.

For more details about the festival, visit www.emirateslitfest.com.