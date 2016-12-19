Mobile
#GNBookClub: For the joy of reading

Join a group of book lovers and make reading a part of your lifestyle

Gulf News
 

The first thing reading teaches you is how to be alone, author Jonathan Franzen once said.

But when the UAE launched the ‘Year of Reading’ in January 2016, bookworms around the UAE gravitated towards a place where they could come together for the love of literature: Gulf News’ online reading initiative, #GNBookClub.

Over the past two years, #GNBookClub has garnered over 1,250 members and is growing every day. With regular competitions on Facebook, Twitter debates, author conversations and loads of literary gifts, the club encourages people of all ages to immerse themselves in literature, no matter what genre they prefer.

Once they finish reading a book, #GNBookClub members share their views, discuss and debate stories that have captured their imagination. Over 300 original book reviews have been published on gulfnews.com, and many readers have even begun their own reading circles, home libraries and book swap initiatives in their neighbourhoods.

Do you want to be part of the reading circle? Log on to www.gulfnews.com and register for #GNBookClub. You can also follow us on the Gulf News Facebook page or on twitter @gulf_news. Better still, WhatsApp us on 0565245977.

