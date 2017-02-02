Francesca Simon’s inspiration — her son

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Francesca Simon’s inspiration — her son

‘The younger the audience, the harder it is to write concisely’

Image Credit: Emirates Literature Foundation
Francesca Simon
Gulf News
 

Francesca Simon, an American author, is universally known for the staggeringly popular Horrid Henry series. These books and CDs have sold over 20 million copies in the UK alone and are published in 27 countries.

She is constantly in demand at bookshops, schools and book festivals, as a judge for literary prizes, and as a trustee of World Book Day.

Simon will be attending the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2017 and answered a few questions for Gulf News ahead of the festival.

 

Q: How hard is it to write for a younger audience?

Simon: Different writers have affinities for different age groups. I write in my normal style, using repetition humourously. But in some ways the younger the audience, the harder it is to write concisely and to tell a compelling story with few words.

 

Q: Where did the idea for your first book come from?

Simon: I was looking at a book of animal pictures with my son, and we were doing the noises for the horses, and the cows. Then Josh pointed to a picture of a caterpiller and looked at me…that set off my first picture book, BUT WHAT DOES THE HIPPOPOTAMUS SAY?

 

Q: What inspired you to start writing?

Simon: I’ve always written stories, and I used to be a journalist. I was inspired to write for children when my son was born, and we were reading a lot of books together. I discovered through him that I was a born childrens’ author. I’ve always enjoyed living in my imagination, and I am very curious about other people, how they talk and how they live.

 

Q: Who is your favorite author?

Simon: Anthony Trollope.

 

Q: Name one novel that you think everyone should read.

Simon: Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. I’ve read it 10 times, and I always find it miraculously funny.

 

For more details about the festival, visit www.emirateslitfest.com.

tags from this story

Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say#GNBookClub

tags

Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa