Francesca Simon’s inspiration — her son

Francesca Simon, an American author, is universally known for the staggeringly popular Horrid Henry series. These books and CDs have sold over 20 million copies in the UK alone and are published in 27 countries.

She is constantly in demand at bookshops, schools and book festivals, as a judge for literary prizes, and as a trustee of World Book Day.

Simon will be attending the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2017 and answered a few questions for Gulf News ahead of the festival.

Q: How hard is it to write for a younger audience?

Simon: Different writers have affinities for different age groups. I write in my normal style, using repetition humourously. But in some ways the younger the audience, the harder it is to write concisely and to tell a compelling story with few words.

Q: Where did the idea for your first book come from?

Simon: I was looking at a book of animal pictures with my son, and we were doing the noises for the horses, and the cows. Then Josh pointed to a picture of a caterpiller and looked at me…that set off my first picture book, BUT WHAT DOES THE HIPPOPOTAMUS SAY?

Q: What inspired you to start writing?

Simon: I’ve always written stories, and I used to be a journalist. I was inspired to write for children when my son was born, and we were reading a lot of books together. I discovered through him that I was a born childrens’ author. I’ve always enjoyed living in my imagination, and I am very curious about other people, how they talk and how they live.

Q: Who is your favorite author?

Simon: Anthony Trollope.

Q: Name one novel that you think everyone should read.

Simon: Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. I’ve read it 10 times, and I always find it miraculously funny.

