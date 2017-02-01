Combining murder mystery and forensics

Kathy Reichs’ first book, ‘Deja Dead’, catapulted her to fame when it became a New York Times bestseller, a Sunday Times bestseller and won the 1997 Ellis award for best first novel.

She has written eighteen bestsellers featuring Dr Temperance Brennan and is also a producer of the chilling hit television series Bones, based on her books.

She will be attending the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2017 and answered a few questions for Gulf News ahead of the festival.

Q: When did you decide you wanted to be a writer?

Reichs: Later in life, after making full professor at University of North Carolina at Charlotte. I had the freedom and I had an idea from working on a serial murder case in Montreal, Canada. I had written textbooks and journal articles in my career and I wanted to try something new. In the mid-1990’s the time seemed right to combine murder mystery and forensics with a strong female character.

Q: How was it like working on the TV series Bones?

Reichs: It has been a wonderful experience. Great writers, crew, producers and actors. I have loved every minute of it.

Q: Are your novels inspired by actual forensics cases you’ve worked on?

Reichs: Yes, the experiences of working on actual cases. Deja Dead is based on my first serial murder investigation. Death du Jour is inspired by a case I worked on with the Catholic church. Deadly Decisions is based on deaths resulting from the biker war in Quebec, Canada in the 90’s. Grave Secrets is inspired by the mass grave exhumation work I did in Guatemala. Fatal Voyage grew from my experience with D-MORT. Spider Bones is based on work I did as a consultant to the Joint POW-MIA Accounting Command.

Q: How do you manage all the areas of your professional life?

Reichs: It takes organisation and discipline. I don’t accept the idea of writer’s block. I write no matter what. Whenever I am not working on a case or travelling, I write all day.

Q: Name one novel that you think everyone should read.

Reichs: In today’s political environment, 1984 by George Orwell.

