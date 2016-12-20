Mobile
BJ Novak back with new children’s book

Novak wants young people to think of words as “funny, exciting and powerful”

Image Credit: Reuters
B. J. Novak.
Gulf News
 

New York: B.J. Novak is back to his old tricks.

The actor and million-selling author is following up his beloved, all-words “The Book with No Pictures” with “The Alphabet Book with No Pictures”, Penguin Young Readers told The Associated Press. The new work, which Penguin calls a “non-traditional” approach to teaching children about language, is scheduled for publication next September.

In a statement issued through his publisher, Novak said he wanted young people to think of words as “funny, exciting and powerful”.

Novak, whose acting credits range from “The Office” to “Inglourious Basterds”, has also written the story collection “One More Thing”. In 2015, he and “Office” co-star Mindy Kaling reached a reported multimillion dollar deal to collaborate on a book.

