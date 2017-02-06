Mobile
Do you make sure your diet is sugar-free?

Readers continue to consume added sugars despite all the dangers we know...

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Too much sugar in our diet is a common enemy of many UAE residents, according to the report, ‘No sugar coated truths in this story’, published as a Special report in Gulf News on February 5. The report suggests that women should consume no more than six teaspoons of added sugar per day and men no more than nine. A can of soda contains around nine teaspoons.

Six out of 10 Gulf News poll respondents are not watching their sugar intake. These numbers, unfortunately, aren’t surprising and correlate with obesity in the UAE. A Gulf News report from 2016 reported that 47.5 per cent of UAE residents are overweight and an additional 13 per cent were considered obese.

Too much sugar can lead to diabetes, cholesterol, high blood pressure and even cancer, yet readers seems to either don’t care or procrastinate making a healthy change.

Why do you think people won’t reduce their intake, despite all the dangers we know? Share your views with us on readers@gulfnews.com.

