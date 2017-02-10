Do you dry your laundry outside the house?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Do you dry your laundry outside the house?

More than half the respondents confess to drying clothes outside the house

Gulf News
 

Residents of Abu Dhabi who hang laundry out to dry in apartment balconies and windows will be slapped with a Dh1,000 fine, as stated in a Gulf News report published on February 9. When asked online, four in ten respondents of a poll on gulfnews.com confessed to drying their clothes outside the house, whereas 15 per cent said they had no other choice.

Abu Dhabi Municipality conducted an awareness and inspection campaign to enforce existing regulations on drying laundry. Similar rules are in place in other emirates, too, with the authorities trying to ensure the residents’ safety and that the city’s appearance is maintained. Inspections carried out in Abu Dhabi alone resulted in 210 fines being issued in 2016.

Despite the repeated warnings and educational campaigns, why are residents still flouting rules? Share your thoughts at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Your Say

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your Say

Quebec massacre was no surprise
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?