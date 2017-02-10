Do you dry your laundry outside the house?

Residents of Abu Dhabi who hang laundry out to dry in apartment balconies and windows will be slapped with a Dh1,000 fine, as stated in a Gulf News report published on February 9. When asked online, four in ten respondents of a poll on gulfnews.com confessed to drying their clothes outside the house, whereas 15 per cent said they had no other choice.

Abu Dhabi Municipality conducted an awareness and inspection campaign to enforce existing regulations on drying laundry. Similar rules are in place in other emirates, too, with the authorities trying to ensure the residents’ safety and that the city’s appearance is maintained. Inspections carried out in Abu Dhabi alone resulted in 210 fines being issued in 2016.

Despite the repeated warnings and educational campaigns, why are residents still flouting rules? Share your thoughts at readers@gulfnews.com.