Do you donate your surplus food?

With the authorities working hard to improve the lives of the hungry, it’s time we do our part

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

The UAE Food Bank will be tackling hunger within the UAE and internationally by working with food producers, the hospitality sector and supermarkets. Gulf News asked readers online if they personally donate their surplus food and half of poll respondents said they don’t, but they would like to know how.

For the Year of Giving, this could be an excellent opportunity to learn how to give back and reduce food wastage. According to the page A2 report, ‘UAE Food Bank spurs donors to do even more for the needy’, published in the From the cover section of Gulf News on January 10, 870 million people in need globally could be fed by saving just a quarter of the total amount of food wasted. The wasted food from UAE homes, eateries and large events in landfills amounts to Dh14.68 billion.

With the authorities working hard to improve the lives of the hungry and to better our environment and the UAE hospitality sector getting equally involved to make this possible, isn’t it time we as individuals do our part?

With so many readers unsure how to donate their surplus food, share your suggestions with us on readers@gulfnews.com.

