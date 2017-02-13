Mobile
Do you celebrate Valentine’s Day?

The majority of readers aren’t celebrating, but it’s likely that those who do spend a lot

Gulf News
 

Although, there are plenty of places to take your loved one today for Valentine’s Day in the UAE, nearly nine out of 10 poll respondents said they won’t be celebrating. On gulfnews.com, the Guides section has published countless places to take your date for dinner or for a small romantic getaway.

Gulf News readers have written in for Valentine’s Day and largely expressed that it’s not important to spend a lot on your partner to show you care. They also have said that we shouldn’t need a day to express our love – it can happen any day. Perhaps this is why poll respondents won’t be celebrating.

According to a Gulf News report last year, total global consumer spending on Valentine’s Day was $18.9 billion (Dh69 billion) and couples in the UAE were likely to spend at least between Dh1,000 to Dh1,500 for the day.

What are your thoughts on Valentine’s Day? Tell us on readers@gulfnews.com.

