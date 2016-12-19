Mobile
Cost of living causes stress to readers

Half of the respondents of an online poll affected by high cost of living

Gulf News
 

In 2015, of the 339 Indian nationals who lost their lives in the UAE, 65 per cent were under the age of 45, as stated in a report published by Gulf News on Sunday. This information came from the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The rising number of incidents of young people dying due to heart attacks and strokes has left the community baffled. Upon interviewing medical practitioners and an Indian public relations officer who helps community members to repatriate bodies, Gulf News found that the deaths were caused by the impact of stress in modern-day living. But, what stresses people out the most? Half the respondents of a poll on gulfnews.com said it was the cost of living, which happens to be a global issue.

In June, Hong Kong was ranked as the world’s most expensive city for expatriates, according to a survey published by international consulting firm Mercer. Something as basic as a litre of milk costs $4 (Dh14.7) while a cup of coffee is worth $8 (Dh29.4). Is the high cost of living affecting your health? Tell us at readers@gulfnews.com.

