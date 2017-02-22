Mobile
Who will pay for the damaged luggage?

Reader’s bags were damaged on flight and airline failed to help

Gulf News
 

My son travelled by Etihad Airways on September 6, 2016, from Abu Dhabi to New York, US, and returned on September 17. On his return, we noted that the baggage was damaged and raised the issue of mishandled luggage with the airline.

I first contacted the airline through their Facebook page on September 19, and was told to send an email with all details to baggageclaims@etihad.ae. I sent them an email with all the required information on September 20. Since I did not receive any response, I contacted them on Facebook again, to which, they responded saying their team would be in touch soon.

I received no reply and kept contacting them through their Facebook page. I received the same response from other agents — that this was a separate department and they could not do anything. I also tried getting the name of their supervisor or concerned team manager so that the matter could be further escalated, but there was no response to this. I tried calling their baggage handling numbers provided on the website several times, but received no response.

Finally, on October 20, someone answered my call and I was able to talk to him. He was unable to help me and said that another department deals with such situations. He advised me to forward him the email I had initially sent. I did so and received a response on the same day from baggage claims. They said they required details, which were already sent to them on September 19. I responded with the required details, but till now, have had no response from them.

I am now tired of following up. It has been more than two months and I don’t see any acknowledgment from their end. I am now forced to write to Gulf News and would appreciate if the newspaper can help me sort out this issue.

From Ms Sonia Nardhani

Dubai

The management of Etihad responds:

We can confirm that we have been in direct contact with the guest and this issue has now been resolved.

Ms Nardhani responds:

Yes, they did contact me and the issue has been resolved. They have compensated us for the damaged baggage.

(Process initiation: December 13, 2016. Response from organisation: December 15, 2016. Reader confirmation: January 15, 2017.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

