Water, water everywhere

I was on vacation until November 24, 2016. Upon my return, everything was fine, until the Sharjah Water and Electricity (Sewa) bill reading was taken on December 4, 2016. Unusually, the water reading popped up for a usage of 46,299 gallons. My highest water consumption during the past 12 months was 3,100 gallons. In a span of 10 days, it said I utilised 46,299 gallons of water, which is merely impossible. During my vacation, the house was locked. There was no possibility of misuse.

So, upon my complaint, Sewa authorities said they would check the meter (for an additional cost of Dh100), and now, they have given me a paper in Arabic saying the meter is functioning properly and I would need to pay a bill of Dh2,180. When I tried explaining my plight to two or three customer service personnel, everyone said: “We understand your problem, but we can’t help you and you need to pay the bill.”

What has happened to the meter, and how could such massive usage occur? Why should I pay a hefty bill, that I have never had before in my eight years in the UAE? Even if I pay, what assurance do I have that, in the next few months, I won’t be charged another hefty amount?

Can the newspaper please get me some assistance in reaching Sewa, so they could explain the situation? I have proof that my family was not in the country at the time, with passport exit and entry stamps. Also, I had the house key with me when I was on vacation and I am sure there was no chance of water leakage inside the house. The building security guard is also ready to testify that no maintenance work has been carried out with regards to the waterline in my connection or inside my house.

I’m expecting Gulf News to please sort out my problem.

From Mr Chidambaram Annamalai

Dubai

Editor’s note: The complaint was forwarded to Sewa for comments. However, its management failed to respond.

(Process initiation: January 15, 2017. Process completion: January 30, 2017.)

