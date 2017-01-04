Mobile
Turnaround time

Reader is charged because of turnaround time issues after paying through an exchange centre

Gulf News
 

I would like to raise a complaint against FGB. When my statement for the month of July was generated, the due date for payment was August 6. I cleared my outstanding balance on the due date via an exchange centre in Bur Dubai which, I know, is one of FGB’s payment partners.

Upon reviewing my August statement, I realised that the bank had levied a finance charge, and when I contacted the bank, they justified it by saying there is a turnaround duration when processing the payment, hence my reversal request was declined by the management.

Please advise how I would know what the turnaround time is, as it has not been mentioned anywhere in my July statement that if I am making the payment through exchange houses, I would need to deposit the money prior to a certain time. As a customer, I deposited money on the due date.

Why should customers suffer if there are internal agreements between the exchange centres and the bank?

Since two months, I have been running between the exchange centre and the bank — all in vain.

I am writing this letter to highlight the unethical pratice. I have a payment receipt to support my claim that I had deposited the money on the due date. The bank can also check my payment history. Since I received the card, there has never been any such instance of me paying post the due date.

From Mr Syed M. Imam

Dubai

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Imam, and has reversed the interest amount. The same will be reflected in his coming statement.

Mr Imam responds:

Thank you very much for the support. FGB has refunded the charge.

(Process initiation: October 31. Response from organisation: November 6. Response from reader: November 15.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

first gulf bank

