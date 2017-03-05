This card should be free for life

I have been a FGB credit card holder since 2012 and have a good payment history. But, in my last statement, they charged me Dh500 as annual membership fee. Most banks are not charging any annual membership fee, and these cards are often free for life. During my previous credit card renewal, the sales representative told me the bank would waive off the charges and the card would be free for life if I permitted standing instructions to pay my bills for any utility or telephone lines.

So, based on that, I gave standing instructions for my mobile phone bill. But, the annual fee came up with my latest statement, and when I called up FGB’s customer service, their representative told me that they didn’t have any way to waive off the charges and I would have to pay.

I forced them to register my complaint. Based on the request, I got a call from their representative, who gave me some options, which I could not accept. In the meantime, I cancelled the standing instructions for my phone bill.

I am totally fed up with this card. Either they have to make my card free for life or let me cancel it, but I cannot pay the annual membership charges, which came up on my previous statement.

From Mr Pradeepkumar B.

Dubai

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Pradeepkumar, and the matter has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

Mr Pradeepkumar responds:

Thank you Gulf News, for the continuous support. I received a call from FGB and they resolved the issue amicably by providing two standing instructions for my utility payment. They agreed to waive off the charges and make the card free for life.

(Process initiation: January 15. Response from organisation: January 18. Reader confirmation: January 18.)

