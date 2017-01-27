I was charged Dh60 for two months on my du postpaid bill. Upon enquiry, I came to know there was a subscription of Dh10 per week. I requested customer care to raise a complaint, as I never subscribed to it, but they refused to do so, saying it was done when I visited a website link.

I visited du’s sales office to register a complaint and after several follow-ups, I got the same answer, until they ended the conversation with: “You have subscribed via web link.” No further details.

How can a subscription be activated by clicking a link, and that too, when I have assured du that I haven’t clicked on any such links?

I requested them to take legal action towards the subscription provider, as it is spam. Du has refused to do so, saying it was approved by the telecommunications authority. Why should I pay Dh60 for a spam subscription that I haven’t authorised?

From Mr Bibekananda Mishra

Dubai

A spokesperson from du responds:

With reference to the query of Mr Mishra, our team investigated the issue and found the subscription charges to be valid. We have shared the details with Mr Mishra and reached an amicable solution.

Mr Mishra responds:

This is not yet resolved. After a call from a du representative, I went to Deira City Centre’s branch to collect the refund, but they refused, saying a refund would only be available at their head office in Dubai Media City.

I told them that Dh60 is not a big concern for me, however, the major concern is that it was a spam subscription. Du is not willing to take action against these websites, instead saying it’s a valid charge.

du responds:

The matter has already been resolved. Our earlier response stays valid.

(Process initiation: October 27. Response from organisation: December 18. Process completion: December 19.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.