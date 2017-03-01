SMS charges received

I have an account with Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB). I had already discontinued the SMS service with them, since they charge Dh3 every month. In November 2016, their system had an upgrade and I abruptly started receiving text messages. I reported the matter to the EIB branch and then to their call centre. Since November, I am being told the issue is occurring with many customers and will be fixed. Again, in December, they deducted SMS charges and still, my complaints keep falling on deaf ears. Gulf News, please help me in resolving this issue.

From Mr Abdul Razak Ishaq Parkar

Dubai

The management of Emirates Islamic Bank responds:

Thank you for bringing Mr Parkar’s concerns to our attention.

We are pleased to report that our Customer Experience team have been in touch with the customer and have successfully resolved the issue.

We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that Emirates Islamic is committed to providing the best customer experience to all our clients.

(Process initiation: January 5, 2017. Response from organisation: January 16, 2017.)

