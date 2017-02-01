Mobile
Roaming charges

Charged for data roaming that was never used

Gulf News
 

Roaming charges

I require Gulf News’ help in highlighting the unnecessary charges that have been levied by du, while I was away from the UAE.

I have a postpaid connection with du. When I have travelled to the UK and other parts of Europe with my family in July 2016, I activated my international roaming package.

When I returned from my holiday, I was flummoxed to see a bill with international data charges, which I have never used.

I called du’s call centre and told them that I had not used this data while I was on roaming, and registered a service request for the same. I also told them that if I would have used data internationally, it would have been through variable downloads, not 50KB every time, as shown in the bill, which amounted to Dh163. Each time I was charged, every download was only 50KB, which is impossible if I would have used data.

It was due to a system default and they should reverse the charges. A du executive told me it was because of my device, which was selecting a 4G network, and that is why I had been charged for data roaming. He said that the charges were not du’s fault.

This is an unacceptable answer and I would be thankful if Gulf News could help resolve the matter with du. This can happen with anyone who is travelling outside UAE.

From Mr Ashish Kumar

Dubai

A spokesperson from du responds:

In response to Mr Kumar’s query, our billing team investigated the matter and found that due to an issue with the handset, the customer was charged for roaming data. We have reached an amicable solution with the customer and case is closed. We regret the inconvenience.

Mr Kumar responds:

Thanks a lot, Gulf News, for resolving the issue. I appreciate the prompt action in this regard.

(Process initiation: September 18, 2016. Response from organisation: December 22, 2016. Reader confirmation: December 25, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

