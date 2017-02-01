Return documents for rejected application

We often apply for bank credit cards and loans, for which, we fill out an application form and provide the bank with documents, such as attested passport copies and a copy of our Emirates ID. For credit card, we also give a security cheque. I went through the same process at Dubai First. After 20 days, I called the bank and asked for the status of my application. The representative said the bank had rejected my application. It was alright with me, since I was not very interested, so I requested the bank to return my documents. The representative replied that I would have to call their call centre on the toll free number and ask for the documents. Since the documents I gave were attested, they can be misused and I have every right to ask for them. But since I did not receive a proper reply, can Gulf News guide me as to what I should do about it?

From Mr Kailash Sajnani

Dubai

The management of Dubai First responds:

Dubai First is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. Dubai First has been in contact with Mr Sajnani, and the matter has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

Mr Sajnani responds:

Thanks a lot, Gulf News and Dubai First. I received a call from the bank — they sent me a copy of the cheque by email. The issue has been resolved. Thank you for the cooperation and more importantly, for prompt action.

(Process initiation: December 25, 2016. Response from organisation: December 28, 2016. Reader confirmation: December 29, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.