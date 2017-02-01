Return documents for rejected application

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Return documents for rejected application

‘Documents can be misused and we have the right to ask them back’

Gulf News
 

We often apply for bank credit cards and loans, for which, we fill out an application form and provide the bank with documents, such as attested passport copies and a copy of our Emirates ID. For credit card, we also give a security cheque. I went through the same process at Dubai First. After 20 days, I called the bank and asked for the status of my application. The representative said the bank had rejected my application. It was alright with me, since I was not very interested, so I requested the bank to return my documents. The representative replied that I would have to call their call centre on the toll free number and ask for the documents. Since the documents I gave were attested, they can be misused and I have every right to ask for them. But since I did not receive a proper reply, can Gulf News guide me as to what I should do about it?

From Mr Kailash Sajnani

Dubai

The management of Dubai First responds:

Dubai First is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. Dubai First has been in contact with Mr Sajnani, and the matter has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

Mr Sajnani responds:

Thanks a lot, Gulf News and Dubai First. I received a call from the bank — they sent me a copy of the cheque by email. The issue has been resolved. Thank you for the cooperation and more importantly, for prompt action.

(Process initiation: December 25, 2016. Response from organisation: December 28, 2016. Reader confirmation: December 29, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Complaints

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayComplaints

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Complaints

Roaming charges
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah