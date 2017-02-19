Mobile
Refunds for disconnected account

Reader gets caught up in buying two post-paid packages, but is unable to make payments

Gulf News
 

I recently fell victim to a promotional offer by a sales agent from etisalat. Some salesmen are smart and only disclose the positive part of the promotion, such as information about the international minutes and the data bundle. The worst part is that the contract is for six months or one year for a postpaid number, and when the number is disconnected due to non-payment, the monthly rental charge keeps accumulating. To me, this doesn’t add up, since the number is disconnected and the data is simply not accessible after disconnection. Logically, one should be charged on services that are provided before disconnection. So, while we struggle to clear what we have genuinely used, the amount still keeps accumulating, even though we can’t even use the service. When you go to the etisalat office to complain, the representatives there tell you they are not aware of the arrangement you had when you took the number. I have accumulated about Dh6,000 on two numbers that I bought with my wife. Please intervene, Gulf News, and help us to begin easy instalments for the debt we have. We get numerous calls and threats from them.

From Mr Abu Bakr Osore Juma

Dubai

The management of etisalat responds:

Thank you for bringing Mr Juma’s concerns to our attention. Etisalat customer service team would want to apologise on all the inconvenience caused to him. We have reviewed the account of Mr Juma and found out that both lines have already ceased, because no payment has been made from any of his accounts since the date of the activation period. Mr Juma has been informed that we will be processing a refund for the non-usage days for both accounts and he has agreed to the resolution provided.

(Process initiation: December 19, 2016. Response from organisation: December 21, 2016. Process completion: January 8, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

