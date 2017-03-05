No callback

I upgraded my etisalat eLife service on August 10, 2016, in order to get a recorder box. Since the installation, I have been unable to schedule a recording. I then found out that it was due to a technical fault from their end, because the service still states that I have a regular high-definition (HD) box. Thus, my scheduling function is not active.

I kept complaining to etisalat and they kept closing my complaint. But from August 25, 2016, I did not allow them to close it. I demanded that the same complaint be kept open till there was a resolution.

I have since called 101 numerous times, and talked on different dates to different supervisors.

Each one of them has said they would sending an email to the back-end team, escalate the issue and that someone would call me within 24 hours. But there has never been a callback.

I have now been presented a bill for almost Dh1,000, for a service that I cannot use and with no response or action from anyone in etisalat.

I would be grateful if Gulf News could take up the issue on my behalf and see this resolved.

From Mr Alexander Abraham

Abu Dhabi

Mr Abraham updates:

I am presently still talking to people from etisalat. They did reduce my bill for September and I paid the amount through their mobile application. But they didn’t change the actual bill amount, so it is showing that my payment was lower than the billed amount. To compound matters, I was billed again in October 2016, for the Asian channels and sports package! I have also got this reduced, but my bill still shows the original amount, and I am getting calls from the credit department, saying my bills are going unpaid! My complaint is still open with etisalat.

The management of etisalat responds:

Thank you for bringing Mr Abraham’s concerns to our attention. Etisalat customer service team would want to apologise on all the inconvenience caused to him. As per his request, the required changes were made to his account and refund has been credited as well. The case is resolved and closed.

(Process initiation: September 26, 2016. Response from organisation: September 28, 2016. Process completion: January 19, 2017.)

