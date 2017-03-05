Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Missing funds

Fraudulent transactions lead to loss of Dh6,431 from reader’s account

Gulf News
 

Missing funds

I would like to raise a complaint about some missing funds in my savings account with Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB). On November 29, 2016, I got a few text messages on my phone, showing that money was being deducted from my account for online purchases that I was not making.

My last account transaction to the bank was a deposit of Dh10,000 and the account balance was Dh11,118.21. As per the last notification on my phone, the balance in my account was brought down to Dh4,686.36. I registered a complaint with EIB and tried to escalate the same to their help desk.

I can’t believe a huge sum of Dh6,431 is missing from my account without my consent! This is a serious inconvenience and unfortunately, I have not received any response to my emails to the bank.

The amount is meant for my credit card settlement, rental fees and everyday usage, as I am a salaried employee earning a monthly wage. I am reaching out to Gulf News, hoping the newspaper can look into this matter.

From Mr Adrian Nsamba

Dubai

The management of EIB responds:

Thank you for bringing Mr Nsamba’s concerns to our attention.

Emirates Islamic is committed to protecting customer information using best-in-class security solutions, and we regularly monitor seemingly suspicious transactions on customer cards. We noticed irregular activity on Mr Nsamba’s card on November 28, 2016. We actively investigated the matter, and are pleased to inform you that the matter has been resolved, with the entire amount credited into the customer’s account by December 8, 2016.

We have tried contacting Mr Nsamba on his registered mobile number, but unfortunately have not been able to connect with him directly. We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that Emirates Islamic is committed to providing the best customer experience to all our clients.

Mr Nsamba responds:

I confirm the receipt of the missing funds from EIB. Thank you Gulf News, for the help with regards to this matter. I do believe the newspaper’s involvement played a vital role.

(Process initiation: January 15, 2017. Response from organisation: January 25, 2017. Reader confirmation: February 2, 2017.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Complaints

tags from this story

Emirates Islamic Bank
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Islamic Bank

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayComplaints

tags

Emirates Islamic Bank
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Complaints

Water, water everywhere
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza