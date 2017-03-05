Missing funds

I would like to raise a complaint about some missing funds in my savings account with Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB). On November 29, 2016, I got a few text messages on my phone, showing that money was being deducted from my account for online purchases that I was not making.

My last account transaction to the bank was a deposit of Dh10,000 and the account balance was Dh11,118.21. As per the last notification on my phone, the balance in my account was brought down to Dh4,686.36. I registered a complaint with EIB and tried to escalate the same to their help desk.

I can’t believe a huge sum of Dh6,431 is missing from my account without my consent! This is a serious inconvenience and unfortunately, I have not received any response to my emails to the bank.

The amount is meant for my credit card settlement, rental fees and everyday usage, as I am a salaried employee earning a monthly wage. I am reaching out to Gulf News, hoping the newspaper can look into this matter.

From Mr Adrian Nsamba

Dubai

The management of EIB responds:

Thank you for bringing Mr Nsamba’s concerns to our attention.

Emirates Islamic is committed to protecting customer information using best-in-class security solutions, and we regularly monitor seemingly suspicious transactions on customer cards. We noticed irregular activity on Mr Nsamba’s card on November 28, 2016. We actively investigated the matter, and are pleased to inform you that the matter has been resolved, with the entire amount credited into the customer’s account by December 8, 2016.

We have tried contacting Mr Nsamba on his registered mobile number, but unfortunately have not been able to connect with him directly. We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that Emirates Islamic is committed to providing the best customer experience to all our clients.

Mr Nsamba responds:

I confirm the receipt of the missing funds from EIB. Thank you Gulf News, for the help with regards to this matter. I do believe the newspaper’s involvement played a vital role.

(Process initiation: January 15, 2017. Response from organisation: January 25, 2017. Reader confirmation: February 2, 2017.)

