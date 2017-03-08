Long drive for a document drop off

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Long drive for a document drop off

Reader can’t make the trip to Dubai to drop off documents to the bank. Bank arranges a pick up

Gulf News
 

I am facing an issue with the Gulf News’s subscription promotion offer in collaboration with Citibank. I know that the credit card approval is subject to the terms and conditions. I sent an SMS to apply for the credit card and they contacted me on January 24. A representative called me and enquired about the details. I informed him of our company name, the number of years I’ve worked there and my salary details. He confirmed that I am eligible for the credit card. They need some documents that I am ready to provide, but they want me to go to Dubai or Sharjah to submit the documents. As far as I know, no bank asks their customers to visit them to submit the documents. I explained to him that it is difficult for me to go to Dubai from Al Ain, just for the sake of submitting documents. There would be hundreds of customers from Al Ain applying for this promotion. The bank has to arrange for someone to collect the documents with the required signature from Al Ain. Please help me in solving the issue.

From Mr Raghavendra Radhakrishna

Al Ain

The management of Citibank responds:

We have contacted client to arrange a pick-up. The case has been resolved.

Mr Radhakrishna responds:

The issue is resolved. Thank you to Gulf News and Citibank for their extra effort.

(Process initiation: January 30. Response from organisation: February 2. Reader confirmation: February 9.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Complaints

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayComplaints

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Complaints

I didn’t sign up for this!
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE