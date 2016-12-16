Late payment fees

I am seeking help regarding the late payment charges that were levied on my Mashreq credit card. In fact, I made an advanced payment to cover the due installments.

In my September statement, the outstanding was Dh903.17 and I had to pay it by October 1. I paid Dh910 on September 19. I made the payment again of Dh1,000 to cover anything that would be due on my card, because I was going on vacation and wanted to settle my obligations before I left.

There was a Dh382.84 instalment due on October 31. So I still had an excess payment of Dh617.16. But when I checked my November statement, there was a late payment penalty of Dh395. I called the customer service immediately, but to my dismay, they didn’t want to apply my advance payment of Dh1,000 to the due instalment of Dh382.84. I lodged a complaint, but they refused to reverse the late payment penalty charges.

I paid Dh530 on November 6 to cover all the outstanding with this card so I would not think about it anymore. But, they still want me to pay Dh382.84 monthly for the remaining installments. And to get the advance payment that I made to this card Dh617.16 plus Dh530, I need to consume the excess payment by making purchases.

I would appreciate it if Gulf News could help me, as I believe it’s not fair to charge me with late payment penalty where in fact, I have made payments in advance.

From Ms Rosemarie Diego

Dubai

The management of Mashreq responds:

Thank you for referring Ms Diego’s concerns to us for our investigation and feedback. We are sorry for the inconvenience she has experienced with regards to her card payment.

Our investigation reveals that Ms Diego holds a Mashreq credit card on which she had opted for an Easy Payment Plan configured for equal monthly installments. Ms Diego had made advance payments on her credit card, which were systematically considered for settlement of her overall card outstanding and not the monthly instalment.

We have spoken to Ms Diego and explained to her that the advance payment does not settle the instalment plan but the full outstanding on the credit card, which is a system design. She has been made aware of the payment hierarchy for any future payments towards her credit card.

As a goodwill gesture we have arranged to reverse the Late Payment Fee of Dh395 on her card. She is happy and much satisfied with the resolution. Thank you for seeking our clarification.

Ms Diego responds:

I received a call from Mashreq and they told me that they would reverse the penalty. I would like to thank Gulf News for the help and the prompt response to my complaint.

(Process initiation: November 22. Response from organisation: November 23. Reader confirmation: November 28.)

